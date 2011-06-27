Used 1993 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews
93 NSX review
Dale Peterson, 01/04/2003
Bought vehicle used with 112000 miles on it. Car was like new in every respect. Everything works perfectly. Driving is really fun and comfortable.This car gets lots of attention. Corvettes are too common.As a bonus it is very reliable and gets good gas milage. Dale
1993 NSX
MichaelJohnson, 05/03/2002
The only thing that I wish I had done differently was purchase the NSX-T (with he T tops)
Batmobile
Sandy Bill, 01/26/2018
2dr Coupe
I have owned this car for 25 glorious years and I love it. I’m 80 so getting in or out is not easy but worth it for the ride. I have 170000 miles on it and no major problems yet. Still drives like a dream.
