Used 1993 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

93 NSX review Dale Peterson , 01/04/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought vehicle used with 112000 miles on it. Car was like new in every respect. Everything works perfectly. Driving is really fun and comfortable.This car gets lots of attention. Corvettes are too common.As a bonus it is very reliable and gets good gas milage. Dale

1993 NSX MichaelJohnson , 05/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The only thing that I wish I had done differently was purchase the NSX-T (with he T tops)