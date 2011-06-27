  1. Home
Used 1993 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

93 NSX review

Dale Peterson, 01/04/2003
Bought vehicle used with 112000 miles on it. Car was like new in every respect. Everything works perfectly. Driving is really fun and comfortable.This car gets lots of attention. Corvettes are too common.As a bonus it is very reliable and gets good gas milage. Dale

1993 NSX

MichaelJohnson, 05/03/2002
The only thing that I wish I had done differently was purchase the NSX-T (with he T tops)

Batmobile

Sandy Bill, 01/26/2018
I have owned this car for 25 glorious years and I love it. I’m 80 so getting in or out is not easy but worth it for the ride. I have 170000 miles on it and no major problems yet. Still drives like a dream.

Research Similar Vehicles