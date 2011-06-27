Used 1991 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Car Period
I sell highline cars for a living and have driven almost EVERY car out there (except for the Lamborghini Murcialago, spelling might be off). This NSX is the best all around car you can buy. Unlike JohnJohn's post of all the girls that look at him, most of my admirers have been men. They have been in the 4yrs- 48yr. range.
NSX = Fun For Driving Enthusiasts
I have owned this car for 2 years and never cease to have fun while driving it. It always pleases and never disappoints. Although it was 18 years old when purchased, after only a few maintenance items (suspension, brakes and dealer recommended engine maintenance) and a little TLC, the car runs and drives like new. It is now 20 years old and starts and drives like it came off the showroom floor. The engine has 119,000 miles and never skips a beat, even at the 8000 RPM red line. Incredible!
One of the All-time Greats
Best irrational decision I ever made. Does very well as a car (fast, handles great, quiet when it should be and sounds incredible above 5000 rpm. But it's not really a car--it's a big trophy. It gets stares and attention wherever I go, particularly from 20-somethings. The other day I parked it at the Porsche dealer, where it was surrounded by cars costing 5 times as much. A couple arrived and made a beeline to the NSX, ogling it and ignoring all the expensive toys nearby. The only problem with it is that it's too nice to drive in traffic or park in parking lots.
One of the finest exotic cars even built
A premier exotic. It's origin has kept it from the respect it deserves. Reviewers agree it is one of the best exotics ever made. It willbe superceded by a 2nd version, as it has had an long life span. This car will become a collector's item and will be a rare find in the future. Even with only summer driving, occasional road trips or track events, the car is well worth having in your stable. It can be used as a daily driver, but some, only enjoy it's excellence on special occasions. It will perform flawlessly. This is one exotic that won't need $1000 oil changes! If you are lucky enough to drive or own an NSX, you will never be disappointed!
Amazing Bang for the Buck
This car has the highest fun factor of any I have owned in 40 years of driving. It's beautiful looks turns heads wherever I go and it is a LOT of fun at the track or on the street. It is amazing that a car nearly 20 years old can compete in every meaningful way with some of the very best of today. The handling is superb, ergonomics excellent, and the sound of that engine revving to 8000+ rpm right behind your head intoxicating! While I may buy additional cars, I can't see myself ever selling my NSX.
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
Related Used 1991 Acura NSX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner