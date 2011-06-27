Used 2018 Acura MDX Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Too Many Intermittent Issues Gary Baker , 08/26/2018 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid, Advanced Package Review We took delivery of the vehicle in April 2018, and have had numerous problems with the vehicle since we bought it. The advance package has the seat, steering wheel, and outside mirrors memory positioning system. Intermittently, the steering wheel does not return to the memory position of the driver. It stays all the way up, which is the exit vehicle position. I have an open report with Acura Client Relations. I've had the vehicle at the dealer four times to correct the problem, but they say they cannot duplicate the issue. On the fourth visit, the vehicle malfunctioned while the service writer was present, but the dealership still contended they could not confirm the issue. Ultimately, they said Honda knows the issue is present, but in their opinion, it only malfunctions when both keys are present. My response was that it seems unusual that Honda knowingly has a malfunction in their system, but chooses to ignore it. Just to be clear, the issue happens whether both keys are present or whether only one key is present. For some reason, Acura changed the way they receive traffic information for their vehicles. Acura now uses HD Radio signals to receive traffic information for the 2018 MDX. I would assume Acura uses HD Radio signals for all their vehicles. The problem is, unless you're in a major metropolitan area, you do not get traffic information. As a result, when you are driving in heavy traffic, the navigation does not reroute you around heavy traffic. I have a 2016 Acura RDX, and the traffic flow works fine. I believe Acura used to use some sort of satellite signals to receive the information, but for some reason changed to HD Radio signals. Whatever happened to "if it isn't broke, don't fix it"! I've had multiple other intermittent issues with the vehicle as well. Sometimes I have to press the Reverse button several times before the car actually shifts into gear. When accelerating normally, the transmission seems to stay in lower gears for a long time, and the engine stays at 3,500 to 4,000 RPM, even though you are at a constant speed. For some reason, I started getting between 16 and 17 mpg, which is what prompted my inquiring about the proper operation of the climate control system. Then all of a sudden, I started getting what I was accustomed to seeing. Acura Owners Manuals are horrible. Because of the drastic mpg variance, I've been trying to figure out the Climate Control system. I have had open dialog with the salesman who sold me the car for over a month. Apparently Acura sales and technical personnel don't know how the climate control system works either. No one has contacted me with some sort of information for over a month. The MDX Sport Hybrid is actually a nice car. Very quiet and smooth riding. Their estimated fuel efficiency is a little off though. I can get about 25 mpg on the highway, and around 21 mpg city. Overall I get about 22 mpg. We traded in our 2010 Lexus 450H, which is a Hybrid as well, for the MDX. We got around 30 mpg highway and 23 city with the Lexus, and overall we got 25 mpg from the day we bought it until we traded it in. The open case with their Client Relations has been a challenge since I opened it five weeks ago, July 17th. From July 19th until July 25th, I left voicemail messages on the case managers direct line, and never got a call back. When she finally did call me back July 25th, she claimed she never received any of my messages. Apparently their phone system at Honda also has intermittent problems. When last I talked to the case manager on August 8th, she told me she would be back in touch with me by August 10th. That is the last I've heard from her, and today is August 26th. I guess it must be another intermittent problem. It's hard for me to understand why Honda/Acura has such lousy customer service. Starting with their sales staff, to their service department, right up to their Client Relations. When you spend $60,000.00 for a luxury vehicle, I would think the manufacture would be more concerned about their customers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is a steal at full sticker WallyO , 07/25/2018 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This SUV offers a combination of high technology in the very smooth, full-time torque-vectoring hybrid system, precise and entertaining dynamics and a comfortable and very quiet cabin that is unlike any other car I've driven; and I've owned dozens, including a few BMW's, several MB's, and four Mini Coopers. The Hybrid semi-autonomous systems work incredibly well (including the Lane Keep Assist, which makes the car nearly self-driving, with no ping-ponging from side to side), and the versatility of operational customization through the settings menu is stellar. The four-drive-mode setup is also excellent, essentially allowing you to own three very different cars that you can instantly call up, depending on your mood and purpose in the moment. (The difference between Comfort and Normal is subtle, but Sport and Sport+ transform the car.) I know that some people feel the interior design and materials fall below that of other "luxury" cars, but I find the cabin very well made, very useful and very attractive. Like most BMW's, the interior is solid and understated, and avoids the ostentatious bling-bling look that some now equate with luxury and "prestige." This is a luxury car, but without pretension. The lack of glitzy features (like the completely unnecessary gimmick of Google Earth in the NAV system) is a relief, and makes the car functionally safer because of the lack of distractions. (If you want to play video games, I'd suggest you stay at home. If you want to know where you're going, simple map graphics are required.) Operationally, the Hybrid is complex enough in operation and functional options, that a new owner should take some time familiarizing himself or herself while still in the garage. After a week or two, you'll realize that you have a stellar vehicle on your hands. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great driving 4400lb Hybrid SUV Jim Smith , 05/05/2019 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Ride and handling excellent. Acceleration with assist of those 2 rear electric motors is awesome for this fuel efficient 4400lb SUV. Average fuel economy is 25 to 30 MPG, but supreme gasoline is required. Handling in hard driving rain is excellent. Nighttime drive is excellent and on the winding 2 lane back roads exceptional with great stability and Auto dimming very bright headlights. Yes, the transition from a stop while on battery to engine power takes bit to get use to, but is really not bad at all. I find the controls are very easy to use and did not take much time to get use to using each. I use Android Auto running Waze or Google Maps for navigation and could not ask for better performance. Front climate controlled seating is awesome, 2nd row captain seats are great, while 3rd row seating is tight and be used for smaller kids or short trips for taller people. Cargo capacity is good for me. No towing with this Hybrid could be a problem for some. I've driven this SUV for just about a year without issue and performance and ride for me has been exceptional both in city and on the highway. Just about at the 2 year point and this SUV for me has been perfect. No problems at all. Ride and drive perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Must buy shortKarateGi , 04/20/2018 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 1 of 3 people found this review helpful If you’re in the market for an SUV, you have to consider the 2018 Acura MDX Sports Hybrid. This vehicle is not only fuel efficient, it is also a semi autonomous vehicle. With the combination of LKAS and Adoptive Cruise Control, it could almost drive itself. The infotainment is also good with Apple Carplay. The navigation is OK, I have yet to know how the traffic info can be accessed. For an average size and weight, this car is humongous, lots of space for the entire family. We were able to test the seating capacity, drove for about an hour and a half — no complaints; but I will not suggest it for a very long drive as the middle sit of the second row is quite uneasy to look at. Perhaps this can cary 6 adults and 2 kids? Acceleration is quite good for its size and the MPG was easily achieved, actually moe than the advertised combined MPG. We topped it with 28 and change — actual calculation at the fuel pump. Overall, it’s a verry good car to have. No complaints so far as the car is less than a month of ownership. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse