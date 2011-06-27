Used 1990 Acura Legend Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/396.0 mi.
|306.0/396.0 mi.
|306.0/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|2.7 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5900 rpm
|160 hp @ 5900 rpm
|160 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|37.1 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|38.4 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.4 in.
|42.9 in.
|43.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|51.5 in.
|51.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|50.4 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.5 in.
|30.3 in.
|34.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|54.3 in.
|55.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.6 in.
|188.0 in.
|190.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3170 lbs.
|3139 lbs.
|3170 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|53.9 in.
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|106.5 in.
|108.7 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.9 in.
Related Used 1990 Acura Legend info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles