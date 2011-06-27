Used 1990 Acura Legend Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/396.0 mi.306.0/396.0 mi.306.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l2.7 l2.7 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5900 rpm160 hp @ 5900 rpm160 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.37.1 ft.36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.38.4 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.42.9 in.43.4 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.5 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.7 in.55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.3 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.50.4 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.30.3 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.54.3 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.6 in.188.0 in.190.6 in.
Curb weight3170 lbs.3139 lbs.3170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.53.9 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.106.5 in.108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.68.7 in.68.9 in.
