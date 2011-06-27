  1. Home
Used 1999 Acura Integra Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm124 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm124 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.28.1 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room40.3 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2703 lbs.2639 lbs.2643 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height53.9 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Parchment
  • Graphite
  • Ebony
  • Parchment
  • Ebony
  • Parchment
  • Graphite
