Used 1990 Acura Integra Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/26 mpg
|21/26 mpg
|21/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/343.2 mi.
|277.2/343.2 mi.
|277.2/343.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.1 ft.
|33.7 ft.
|33.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|50.7 in.
|50.6 in.
|50.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.6 in.
|31.7 in.
|31.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.9 in.
|176.5 in.
|176.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2549 lbs.
|2604 lbs.
|2604 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.2 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
Related Used 1990 Acura Integra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles