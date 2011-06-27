Used 1990 Acura Integra Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg21/26 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.277.2/343.2 mi.277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.33.7 ft.33.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.31.7 in.31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.9 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Curb weight2549 lbs.2604 lbs.2604 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
