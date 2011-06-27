Used 2017 Acura ILX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ILX Sedan
Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,599*
Total Cash Price
$18,843
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,901*
Total Cash Price
$18,474
Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,814*
Total Cash Price
$25,309
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,210*
Total Cash Price
$26,048
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,163*
Total Cash Price
$25,494
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,297*
Total Cash Price
$19,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ILX Sedan Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$400
|$2,063
|$916
|$1,042
|$1,587
|$6,009
|Repairs
|$378
|$577
|$622
|$670
|$721
|$2,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,028
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,195
|Financing
|$1,014
|$815
|$603
|$377
|$137
|$2,946
|Depreciation
|$4,171
|$1,791
|$1,577
|$1,397
|$1,255
|$10,191
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,305
|$7,673
|$6,215
|$6,059
|$6,346
|$35,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,391
|Maintenance
|$392
|$2,023
|$898
|$1,022
|$1,556
|$5,891
|Repairs
|$371
|$566
|$610
|$657
|$707
|$2,911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,172
|Financing
|$994
|$799
|$591
|$370
|$134
|$2,888
|Depreciation
|$4,089
|$1,756
|$1,546
|$1,370
|$1,230
|$9,991
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,123
|$7,523
|$6,093
|$5,940
|$6,222
|$34,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ILX Sedan Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,016
|Maintenance
|$537
|$2,772
|$1,230
|$1,400
|$2,132
|$8,071
|Repairs
|$508
|$775
|$836
|$900
|$969
|$3,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,381
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,606
|Financing
|$1,362
|$1,095
|$810
|$507
|$184
|$3,957
|Depreciation
|$5,602
|$2,406
|$2,118
|$1,877
|$1,685
|$13,688
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,499
|$10,307
|$8,347
|$8,138
|$8,524
|$47,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$553
|$2,852
|$1,266
|$1,441
|$2,194
|$8,306
|Repairs
|$523
|$798
|$860
|$926
|$997
|$4,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,653
|Financing
|$1,402
|$1,127
|$833
|$522
|$189
|$4,072
|Depreciation
|$5,765
|$2,476
|$2,180
|$1,932
|$1,734
|$14,087
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,863
|$10,607
|$8,591
|$8,375
|$8,773
|$49,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ILX Sedan AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$541
|$2,792
|$1,239
|$1,410
|$2,147
|$8,130
|Repairs
|$512
|$781
|$842
|$907
|$976
|$4,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,372
|$1,103
|$816
|$511
|$185
|$3,985
|Depreciation
|$5,643
|$2,423
|$2,133
|$1,891
|$1,697
|$13,788
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,590
|$10,382
|$8,408
|$8,197
|$8,586
|$48,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ILX Sedan Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$408
|$2,104
|$934
|$1,063
|$1,618
|$6,127
|Repairs
|$386
|$589
|$634
|$683
|$735
|$3,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,034
|$831
|$615
|$385
|$139
|$3,004
|Depreciation
|$4,253
|$1,826
|$1,608
|$1,425
|$1,279
|$10,391
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,488
|$7,824
|$6,337
|$6,178
|$6,471
|$36,297
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 ILX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Acura ILX in Virginia is:not available
