Used 2015 Acura ILX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ILX Sedan
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$35,527*
Total Cash Price
$16,771
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,238*
Total Cash Price
$17,106
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,672*
Total Cash Price
$22,976
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,093*
Total Cash Price
$23,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ILX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,444
|Maintenance
|$906
|$1,051
|$449
|$2,324
|$1,810
|$6,540
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$920
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,084
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$537
|$336
|$122
|$2,622
|Depreciation
|$4,134
|$1,601
|$1,409
|$1,249
|$1,121
|$9,514
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,778
|$6,444
|$5,584
|$7,222
|$6,499
|$35,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$924
|$1,072
|$458
|$2,370
|$1,846
|$6,671
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,106
|Financing
|$920
|$740
|$548
|$343
|$124
|$2,674
|Depreciation
|$4,217
|$1,633
|$1,437
|$1,274
|$1,143
|$9,704
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,974
|$6,573
|$5,696
|$7,366
|$6,629
|$36,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$1,241
|$1,440
|$615
|$3,184
|$2,480
|$8,960
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,260
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,485
|Financing
|$1,236
|$993
|$736
|$460
|$167
|$3,592
|Depreciation
|$5,664
|$2,193
|$1,930
|$1,711
|$1,536
|$13,034
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,396
|$8,828
|$7,650
|$9,894
|$8,904
|$48,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,328
|$6,266
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,482
|$633
|$3,277
|$2,552
|$9,221
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,297
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,022
|$757
|$474
|$172
|$3,697
|Depreciation
|$5,829
|$2,257
|$1,987
|$1,761
|$1,581
|$13,415
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,787
|$9,086
|$7,873
|$10,183
|$9,164
|$50,093
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 ILX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Acura ILX in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Acura ILX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019