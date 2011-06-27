  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(62)
1999 Acura CL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Those rear taillights are pretty cool, and this is one luxury car that won't leave you sitting at your mechanic's garage.
  • Not as sporty as an Integra, yet not as refined as the new Accord Coupe.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Legend is gone. The Vigor has been replaced. Acura is in the midst of an image makeover of a scale that hasn't been seen since Chrysler was resuscitated after its near-fatal plunge into mediocrity. Yes, Acura is slowly becoming a new company. Sure, the traditional Acura quality is still there, as are first-rate ergonomics and design. The change occurs with the model lineup Acura is offering.

Acura feels that splitting their models into distinct, function-oriented categories might be what is needed to breathe life into the sales charts. The CL fits into this scheme by offering performance and luxury that is a step up from the Integra coupes, without the frumpiness of a larger sedan. The CL's target market is aging baby boomers who are experiencing life without children. No longer needing that five-door wagon or monstrous minivan, these empty nesters are supposed to rediscover the joys of coupe life.

Well, there are worse places to go for a mid-life crisis. Acura's CL offers spirited performance with its VTEC engine choices and double-wishbone suspension. The CL's real appeal comes not from its attractive shape or long list of standard equipment, but rather from the effective marriage of luxury and performance. If any aspect of the long-successful Integra has been retained in the CL, it's the smaller coupe's trademark road manners, which border on magical.

The CL will never threaten an NSX in absolute handling, but it may surprise drivers who think that automatic climate control and canyon carving are mutually exclusive. Highway manners are also excellent, with a comfortable ride that provides plenty of feedback. The 16-inch wheels and antilock brakes provide sure footing when pushed to the limit, and the variable-assist rack-and-pinion steering is communicative without being harsh. The unit-body construction used in the CL, combined with the rear-wheel arch extenders and strut tower bar, creates a car with little flex and twisting over most surfaces.Balancing out the coupe's responsive road feel is a powerful drivetrain capped by a smooth, torquey 3.0-liter V6 or a sprightly 2.3-liter inline four. Unlike the smaller Integra's raucous 1.8-liter inline four, the CL fires quietly and stays smooth right up to redline where only a hint of engine roar can be heard or felt from within the well-insulated cabin. The extra investment required to purchase the V6 is more than made up for in refinement dividends, though the 3.0CL only comes with an automatic transmission.

Unlike American personal coupes that are often overly flashy with blinking gewgaws and too many buttons, or German coupes which are Spartan to the point of monasticism, the CL's interior effectively blends efficiency with luxury. Niceties such as a standard in-dash CD-player, remote keyless entry, antilock brakes and leather seats are well-appreciated. There is adequate seating for four, although back seat passengers will feel a bit pinched in the legroom department if they are over average height.

As the first Acura designed, engineered, and manufactured almost entirely in the U.S., the car feels quite " American". From its high-end accouterments to its sporty road manners, the CL takes personal luxury to a level not commonly found on vehicles in this price range. It's also the only Acura, other than the NSX, to be offered solely as a two-door model. Prices for the base CL start higher than prices for the top-of-the-line Honda Accord EX coupe equipped with the same engine, antilock brakes and a leather interior. All of the goodness of the Acura is present on the Accord Coupe, so just keep in mind that other coupes within the Honda division represent a better value.

1999 Highlights

The previously optional Premium package, consisting of leather seats, is now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Acura CL.

5(77%)
4(21%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You don't need the bling for luxury
dmitzah,10/08/2008
I bought this car private party from the second owner. Continually maintained by specialist shop. Low miles for a 9 year old car (87k). This car is pretty awesome. It has loads of power to spare, it's super comfortable, takes the bumps pretty well, and it's fairly quiet. If you drive a lot, this car will take a lot of road wear off YOUR body. I drive a lot on the freeway, and I don't even feel the effects. It's a pleasure to drive and has a lot of support in the leather seats. I'm 6ft tall too, and the backseats aren't too shabby. Really, if you want luxury or a comfy ride, this car is it and it's priced well. BMWs, Benz and VWs are good, but you can't beat this price.
bad trans
99 acura,09/23/2010
although it is a nice car with a great motor the trans is garbage ive had mine for 2 years and just put another one in and ACURA extended the warranty it doesnt fix the problem they should have recalled and redesigned the trans.
Nice car
ScorpioEddie84,09/17/2007
I bought this car around 4/07 from a private owner with 100k on it. They were the original owners and kept the car up well. I like this car a lot and wish Acura would bring it back (currently they have no 2-door cars available). But anyway, so far this car has treated me pretty well and is fun to drive. Only strange thing that has happened is the brake light in the dash... it will not go off sometimes when I start up the car even though the emergency brake is comletely off. The light usually goes out once it has been driven a few minutes. Also the cruise- control light sometimes does not light up at night. I assume it is very minor electrical stuff to blame for both.
Honda, I mean Acura.
Scott Oaks,11/26/2016
3.0 2dr Coupe
Before you buy the Acura cl 3.0 know that the transmission is not compatible with the engine, if you drive the car hard the transmission will go out.. But if you take care of the car and do constant transmission fluid changes meaning 30k or less.. The transmission does not have a filter so it's a drain and fill.. The other owner say when you change the fluid do it 2 to 3 times consecutively.. I know this sounds like a lot but it's better than a new or refurbished transmission. Otherwise the car runs and drives great. I would buy another, but buyer beware. Update! Well it's been about a year since I purchased the Acura and I've put on about 5k and I've not had one problem, so, since it's been so stable so long I've made a considerable amount of changes. In a sense​ I've made it a new car with a lot of todays modern technology included in today's cars. Plus a few that made it look new as well, but with that being said, I'm not finished yet. I have rid myself of the Acura, transmission started going bad plus a heater core was starting to show adverse symptoms, the car is out of my life even though it was a fun project.
See all 62 reviews of the 1999 Acura CL
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1999 Acura CL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Acura CL

Used 1999 Acura CL Overview

The Used 1999 Acura CL is offered in the following submodels: CL Coupe. Available styles include 3.0 2dr Coupe, and 2.3 2dr Coupe.

