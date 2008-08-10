Used 1999 Acura CL for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 267,889 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,943
- 200,080 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
- 156,908 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 155,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 92,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 223,972 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura CL searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Acura CL
Read recent reviews for the Acura CL
Write a reviewSee all 62 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.862 Reviews
Report abuse
dmitzah,10/08/2008
I bought this car private party from the second owner. Continually maintained by specialist shop. Low miles for a 9 year old car (87k). This car is pretty awesome. It has loads of power to spare, it's super comfortable, takes the bumps pretty well, and it's fairly quiet. If you drive a lot, this car will take a lot of road wear off YOUR body. I drive a lot on the freeway, and I don't even feel the effects. It's a pleasure to drive and has a lot of support in the leather seats. I'm 6ft tall too, and the backseats aren't too shabby. Really, if you want luxury or a comfy ride, this car is it and it's priced well. BMWs, Benz and VWs are good, but you can't beat this price.