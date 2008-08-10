Used 1999 Acura CL for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois

Sharp! Sunroof! Heated Leather seats! Wow, if you desire a fun and very sporty ride, this beautiful Acura 3.2 CL may be for you! The body is clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive in appearance. I like the very smooth, fun, peppy, reliable, luxurious, and sporty ride. The interior is in excellent condition with good options. This Acura comes with excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, Bose factory Sound system, power Sunroof, power Heated Leather bucket seats, 6 disc CD player, auto, air, 3.2 V6, Xenon headlamps, heated mirrors, front/side airbags, 4 wheel ABS brakes, stability control, memory seats, 4 wheel ABS brakes, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand reliability, power, style, and a very fun and sporty ride, this gorgeous Acura 3.2 CL may be for you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 19UYA42651A011128

Certified Pre-Owned: No

