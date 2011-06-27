Used 1999 Acura CL 2.3 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/498.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Iced Teal Pearl
  • Cardiff Blue-Green Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Titanium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Charcoal
