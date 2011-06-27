  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura CL
  4. Used 1998 Acura CL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Acura CL Features & Specs

More about the 1998 CL
Overview
See CL Inventory
See CL Inventory
See CL Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG242024
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg17/26 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/498.8 mi.292.4/447.2 mi.361.2/498.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG242024
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.0 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.47.6 in.47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.31.0 in.31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.190.0 in.190.0 in.
Curb weight3062 lbs.3215 lbs.3004 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iced Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Iced Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iced Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
See CL InventorySee CL InventorySee CL Inventory

Related Used 1998 Acura CL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles