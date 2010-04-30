Used 1998 Acura CL for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 267,889 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,943
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Cardiff Blue-Green Pearl 1999 Acura CL 3.0 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, 3.0L V6 SMPI.Recent Arrival!STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Acura CL 3.0.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA2252XL001701
Stock: P12597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 156,908 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 1997 Acura CL! This vehicle looks and drives great for its age! It has great options including a 3.0L V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Powered Sunroof, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, AC/ Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! This vehicle is in great shape inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCartLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Acura CL 3.0.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA2249VL007824
Stock: 007824C71219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 200,080 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Sharp! Sunroof! Heated Leather seats! Wow, if you desire a fun and very sporty ride, this beautiful Acura 3.2 CL may be for you! The body is clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive in appearance. I like the very smooth, fun, peppy, reliable, luxurious, and sporty ride. The interior is in excellent condition with good options. This Acura comes with excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, Bose factory Sound system, power Sunroof, power Heated Leather bucket seats, 6 disc CD player, auto, air, 3.2 V6, Xenon headlamps, heated mirrors, front/side airbags, 4 wheel ABS brakes, stability control, memory seats, 4 wheel ABS brakes, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand reliability, power, style, and a very fun and sporty ride, this gorgeous Acura 3.2 CL may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42651A011128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Acura CL 2dr 2dr Coupe 3.2L features a 3.2L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42481A014085
Stock: WYC-014085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 92,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Lindsay Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Naples Gold Metallic 2002 Acura CL 3.2 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with SportShift 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC **FRESH SERVICE JUST COMPLETED**.Recent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPGWhy buy from Lindsay?1. One of the Nation’s largest volume Certified Pre-owned dealers.2. Higher quality cars - $1800 average in reconditioning.3. Service records furnished before you buy.4. Vehicle History Report furnished before you buy.5. Warranties on every car under 100K miles.6. Super competitive, no-haggle prices posted online.7. HUGE Inventory!.Some used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired recalls for safety issues. You may check for open safety recalls by entering the VIN at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42482A002973
Stock: 20-2278C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 223,972 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2003 Acura CL. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Acura CL is the one! We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42463A014606
Stock: 3A014606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM, Radio,CD Changer,CD Player,Cassette Player,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc, Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote, Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trunk Release Button,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent, Wipers,Sunroof,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt, Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Changer,CD Player,Cassette Player,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trunk Release Button,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Sunroof,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42413A007207
Stock: 25256SP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura CL searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura CL
- 5(82%)
- 4(18%)