  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura CL
  4. Used 1997 Acura CL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Acura CL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 CL
Overview
See CL Inventory
See CL Inventory
See CL Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG242420
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg22/28 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.4/481.6 mi.378.4/481.6 mi.309.6/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG242420
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5500 rpm145 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.47.6 in.47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.31.0 in.31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.190.0 in.190.0 in.
Curb weight3009 lbs.3009 lbs.3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
See CL InventorySee CL InventorySee CL Inventory

Related Used 1997 Acura CL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles