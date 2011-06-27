Used 2017 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

Really Nice Ride Run_Forest_Run , 12/12/2016 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful I traded in my VW Touareg Executive, which I loved, for the Volvo. I looked at the Audi Q7, Jag F Pace, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lexus don't like the look. BWM, Range Rover, and Benz are not client friendly. I have had 2 X5's and a Super Charged Range Rover (the big boy) so I have driven them extensively. Volvo really out did themselves with the XC 90. The car is super quiet, has a nice ride, the 4 cylinder engine is surprisingly good, and the XC is loaded with technology. Mine has the stock sound system, which frankly is excellent, I wouldn't blow the $2,600 on the upgrade unless you really are a hardcore audiophile. The HUD option, which I would not have ordered, was in the stock vehicle they had, it is okay, but you can't see it with polarized sunglasses! So that seems stupid to me. The self drive mode cool, but likely won't use much, the lane departure nudging constantly is a bit of an annoyance, but I will give it time to get used to. Headlights are insanely bright. The Ipadish controls are a nice clean look, easy to use, and overall seems like a nice option compared to say the Audi's control system and their ridicules pop up screen. This is a high end Crossover. If it is not on the list to test drive and check out you're leaving out a great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

A Worthy SUV Anthony , 04/11/2018 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I will start off by saying that I am a huge Volvo fan. So when it came time to buy my new XC90 (T6 Momentum Plus), there wasn't much that was going to keep me from getting it. Although, when I saw some of the reviews on here about software issues along with other "nightmares" resulting from new technology and bugs that weren't worked out.. I was a little apprehensive. I decided to put my concerns to the side and take advantage of the year end close out deals and buy one. I've been in the car for about 6 months now and have taken it all over Colorado and have been able to try it out in pretty much every driving scenario: traffic jams, countryside driving, mountain driving, rain, snow, icy conditions, etc. After all of that I do have to say this car has been pretty much perfect. My personal opinion is that other reviews about "nightmares" are not only exaggerated, but blown completely out of proportion. This car's technology centers around safety, so if you're going to weave all over the road, drive it like a sports car, follow people too closely, or in other words drive like a moron.. this car is going to fight you (unless you disable the various safety systems) every step of the way. I have slightly modified my driving style and find that all the technologies work as promised without any issues. My first week of having the car I did have the auto brake engage when I was speeding up and getting too close to a car to change lanes but it didn't screech to a halt or anything like that. It simply beeped at me and softly started to slow me down to avoid what it thought was an imminent crash. It took me about a month to "learn" the car and adapt my driving accordingly. Since that time everything has been smooth. There are certain things that annoy me about the car that I do hope Volvo changes in the future, but they are minor issues. For example, I love using the 360 degree camera as well as the parking features, but because I live in a busy city I don't have the time to stop in the middle of the road and swipe through 2-3 screens to select the feature i'm trying to use. I wish they would add some shortcut buttons on the dash so I can quickly turn my 360 camera on/off or select a specific feature without having to swipe through a couple of menus first. That part definitely gets old, but my overall enjoyment of the car as a whole outweighs those frustrations immensely. It is extremely comfortable to drive, ride in, and it's a real head-turner to look at. The gas mileage isn't bad, but I pretty much always keep the car in ECO mode unless i'm driving up into the mountains in which case I use Dynamic mode, and that makes the drive a real thrill. I average between 19.5 and 21 MPG on a tank, and that is a mix of both city and highway driving. When i'm going long distance on the interstate I average 23-26 MPG. I do wish the fuel tank was a little larger, only getting 300 miles out of a tank before the gas light comes on means I have to get gas every single week. Some of the other competing SUV's can get 400-600 miles out of a tank. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reserved Judgement bigmountain , 08/07/2017 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this car in February after multiple generations of 4 different luxury SUV's my wife and I were tired of 'feeding the pig' at the gas pump. We travel probably 18 weekends a year so gas mileage is important to us, but so is capability for off-road and snow performance. We researched this purchase at length. This car is beyond innovative. The interior and exterior design feels like a $100,000 car, not a 60k car. Where this car shines: fuel economy, handling, long trips (the pilot assist feature is addicting), interior functionality, comfort, the Dynamic and Off Road driving modes are incredibly helpful when called upon. Where this car isnt great: ride, the ride is very busy and a little harsh which exposes some 'typical European car rattles' and will expose every Lego stuffed in a cupholder. This is a trade off to consider if you like the confidence of the handling on a backroad. The technology can be a little invasive at times when you are just out running errands, so you have to be willing to learn about it and use it properly or it will drive you mad. The only major complaint that I have with the car is the auto-stop-start feature which is way too overzealous to cut the engine off when you are at a quick 4-way stop or pausing to let someone pull out of a parking space. I am optimistic the software engineers will release a patch for this soon (hint-hint). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High Tech on Wheels but Keep Eyes on Road Bookman , 09/27/2016 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful This car drives great and is as comfortable as my living room but the tablet-like controls are a challenge. It requires eyes off road to scroll through the dozens of options; the driver mode default selection does not work, it always starts in Comfort even if you choose Eco or Dynamic (I saw this complaint in a review from 2016 model) and in order to switch between the modes you have to find the roller ball by the gear shift and turn it just right; should have a button or voice command to switch 'cause when you're getting on a highway and need Dynamic the last thing you want to do is fish for it. Finally learned that you can control climate with voice commands so that's really cool and helpful b/c again eyes off road to change fan setting or temp. A few times I turned fan up at start and it didn't catch, wondering what that's about. Totally don't understand the auto climate feature. And the navigation is terrible. My former XC70's nav was amazing but this one asks for Street Number, Street and City in one command and then can't understand what you say and gives a crazy place back. Should ask for each one individually like the XC70 did. I am hoping all the technical stuff in the car lasts and no glitches develop with software. Positives include the driving assist that helps keep me in the lane-very effective, and the media system offers lots of options like favorites, etc. which is fun. So far the car is a total joy to drive and ride in and it looks great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse