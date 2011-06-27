2019 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews

Upon Further Review...Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design is it Steve in Louisiana , 08/23/2018 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 117 of 124 people found this review helpful In trying to find a new car replacement for my 9 year old Audi A4 3.2L Prestige S-Line, many vehicles were considered ranging from Audi (A4, S4, Q5, SQ5), Mercedes (C series, GLC), Mazda (CX5, 6), VW (GLI, Tiguan), Honda (Accord, Pilot), and a few others. After months of reading articles, owner reviews, and searching websites like Edmunds, etc., it was time to make a choice. Using my admittedly personal weighting system, many factors such as exterior styling, fuel economy, ease of ingress/egress (some of us are getting older and less flexible than we used to be), interior functionality, safety, and more were evaluated and, as can be read, the Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design was selected and ordered to get the exact option packages we wanted. We ordered the car in February of this year as a 2018 model year, but the 2019 model was delivered 4 mos. later. The Dealership held the 2018 agreed price on the more heavily featured 2019 model so thanks Volvo for that. We strongly considered the T8 (hybrid) version but ultimately rejected it because the new car is intended for highway trips and the additional 500lbs or so would hinder highway fuel mileage. While we only have 1500 miles on the R-Design, so far it is everything I had hoped it would be. It is a superbly comfortable and quiet highway cruiser (indicated 28.2 mpg Interstate, 24.5 mpg combined) that provides a safe, serene, solid, and yes, even sporty-ish driving experience. Learning the new tech and interface in the center console takes a bit of a homework, but once the preferences are set and the short learning curve is attained, controls seem logical and well laid-out. Steering wheel controls and voice commands handle the majority of routine functions (e.g. radio/music selection and volume, cabin temperature, text message response, automatic cruise control, Pilot Assist, etc.) Favorite features so far include the 1) aforementioned auto-cruise control, head-up display, 2) Bowers & Wilkins audio system, 3) fuel economy, 4) comfortable R-Design seats, and 5) general driving dynamics. A few of my nit-picky dislikes in no particular order are: 1) lack of a sunglasses holder in a overhead bin 2) somewhat unpleasant engine sound under moderately hard acceleration (cruising noise is virtually silent) 3) lack of available CD player (yes, I'm showing my age, but I have a lot of CDs). UPDATE: FOURTEEN MONTHS LATER The XC60 continues to meet and exceed my expectations. After several 600 mile round trips, puttering around town, and a total of 18,600 miles on the odometer, there are ZERO mechanical, electrical, interface, or infotainment issues. None. No squeaks, rattles, shimmies, or, loose trim pieces. The R-Design has had one oil change service and software update (neither of which cost me anything) and another service is due in a couple of weeks. The engine has not used any oil in the roughly 9000 miles of use since the last oil change. The A/C system is terrific, cooling the interior quickly in these hot summer months. All the safety systems continue to function as advertised and impress my occasional work mate passengers. Interstate cruising is quiet, relaxing, and unstressful. Certainly the driver still needs to monitor the road and input steering as required, but the automatic cruise control and lane keeping systems help the miles melt by. Fuel mileage also continues in the upper 27-28 mpg range at interstate cruising speeds (70-75 mph), and strictly around town driving yields low 20s mpg. We continue to appreciate the very comfortable seats, excellent Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and roomy interior. The XC60 is the optimum size for us and our travel and commuting needs. Because this is my first experience, much less, my first ownership of a Volvo product, I was very skeptical. The vehicle would have to "win me over". After nearly 18 months of living with it, would I recommend the Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design? Unquestionably. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Volvo Priorty! Tom in Pa. , 02/06/2019 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 53 of 57 people found this review helpful As previous Volvo owners we won't accept anything less! My wife and I are very fortunate to be able to review this great purchase. A few years back we were involved in head on collision with a large SUV in our S60. Immediately after the accident nearby paramedics rushed over to see what they could do to assist us, only to find my wife and I step away from the Volvo and dust the glass particles from our clothes! So, you see the real value in owning any Volvo is what you don't see that really counts! Volvo has a fantastic way of disguising the safety of their vehicles through the luxury and state of the art technology. We now proudly own the XC60, besides the interior looks and comfortable seating, the semi-autonomous drive function is one of my favorite features on long road trips. You can not put a price on safety! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Overall, I love it. Kim , 07/14/2019 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have a 2019 T5 Inscription. Overall love the car, but it isn’t perfect. Here’s a list of my perceived flaws: 1) Engine is loud & shifting is not smooth in lower gears; 2) You can not respond to a text unless you’re connected to Android auto/Apple Play; 3) Rain sensing wipers must be turned on/off & are not actually automatic. Technically these are first world problems, but when paying this much money, you expect all the bells & whistles. Also, after only having 500 miles on the car, the check engine light came on. At first, the dealer said it was a faulty O2 sensor & could be replaced within minutes. He then told me that sensor had been installed incorrectly and they would need to order a new wire. I was given a 2019 XC60 Rdesign as a loaner (which I liked the acceleration way better than my T5). This was a huge annoyance, especially after only owning the car for less than 2 weeks. Now what I do love: 1) Smooth & quiet ride; 2) Excellent center display & easy to use technology; 3) Excellent safety features in the lane assist, blind spot monitoring (which go crazy in the car wash); 4) 25 mpg average gas mileage; 5) My favorite feature is the remote start from my phone - I live in Florida & being able to cool my car before I drive is priceless. Again, overall I love the car, but it isn’t without it’s flaws. Would definitely get another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First Volvo XC60 M. Stott , 01/31/2019 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful I was looking for safety features in a small SVU that was stylish with an upscale interior and found it in the Volvo XC60 Inscription. I was worried it was too big but it is just right. Their are so many features in this car, I am still tweaking settings to my liking. The safety features are excellent. I would have never splurged on vibrating seats, but it was on the one I liked and now I think they are great and use them quite often while driving. My passengers are pleasantly surprised as well. The only thing I have noticed so far is the electronics response time is slower than my past vehicles which were Lexus. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse