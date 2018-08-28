2019 Volvo XC60 SUV
What’s new
- Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
- R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
- Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
- Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Beautiful, modern interior looks great
- Plenty of available amenities and luxury options
- Variety of engine options to suit your desired performance
- Not as fun to drive as most competitors
- Smaller cargo area behind rear seats than before
- Not as quiet as other cabins in the segment
Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is one of the strongest contenders in the luxury SUV segment. It has abundant passenger space, an updated interior with attractive design, and easy-to-use infotainment interfaces. And under the hood, three different powertrains offer varying levels of performance and fuel efficiency, regardless of what trim level you choose.
Under the hood are three different versions of the same four-cylinder engine. One is turbocharged, another is turbocharged and supercharged, and the third is a plug-in hybrid. What's best is that buyers can pair any of these powertrains with any trim level, meaning no powertrain-equipment-level combo is off the table.
As for the equipment, the XC60 comes with the tech you'd expect in this segment, such as dual-zone climate control, an attractive 9-inch infotainment display, and standard support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets safety technology such as road-departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and a drowsy-driver warning system. From there, the options stack up nicely too, with lots of functional and aesthetic add-ons.
While the XC60 is an easy recommendation, we should note some drawbacks. For starters, the driving experience isn't as sporty as it is in some competitors, and the cabin isn't as insulated from noise. Those definitely aren't deal-breakers, though, and we'd certainly recommend anyone in the market for a luxury SUV take the 2019 Volvo XC60 for a spin.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars and Best Gas Mileage SUVs, the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs as well as the 2019 XC60 T8 as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars and as one of the Best Luxury SUVs for this year.
2019 Volvo XC60 models
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is available in three trim levels that offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Each trim level is available with any powertrain, which are named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The base T5 Momentum comes with front-wheel drive, while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.
The base Momentum trim is nicely equipped, featuring 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a rearview camera, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, integrated roof rails, and a power liftgate with programmable height.
Inside, there's faux leather upholstery, aluminum interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats (AWD models only), driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats (with rear underseat storage), a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker audio system, two USB ports, satellite radio, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
On the safety front, all XC60s are equipped with lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, oncoming collision avoidance and mitigation with pedestrian and large animal detection, driver attention alert, road sign recognition, and a four-year complimentary subscription to Volvo On Call with remote engine start.
The T5 designates a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version (316 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque). On the base trim, T6 and above models add 19-inch wheels.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 horsepower, 472 pound-feet of torque). This powertrain also comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a tire repair kit in lieu of a spare tire and tools.
The R-Design trim is mostly a sporty appearance package with its own 19-inch wheel, exterior and interior design that includes LED front foglights and cornering lights, and illuminated door handles. The interior gains front seats with seat-bottom extensions and shift paddles on the steering wheel.
The Inscription trim, like the R-Design, has its own interior and exterior design elements, such as additional chrome and wood inlays. Instead of sporty seats and shift paddles, you get four-zone climate control, a leather- and wood-wrapped dash, ambient interior lighting and a cooled glovebox.
A number of small packages and stand-alone options are available on the base Momentum trim if you don't need or want everything offered in the R-Design or Inscription trim.
The Premium package is available to all models and includes auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, heated wiper blades, keyless entry and a hands-free tailgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors with parking assist. The Multimedia package adds navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The Advanced package builds on the Premium package's equipment with Volvo's Pilot Assist (a Level 2 partially autonomous driving system with adaptive cruise control), turn-adapting LED headlights, a 360-degree parking camera system, headlight washers, daytime-running lights and a head-up display.
The Luxury Seating package is offered exclusively on Inscription models, and it helps elevate the XC60's amenities above the competition. Included are premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats (heated, ventilated, and massaging with power lower cushion extenders and adjustable lateral support).
Stand-alone options include an adaptive air suspension that provides adjustments in body height and damping, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo XC60 T6 AWD (turbo- and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current XC60 has received some minor revisions related to the names of options packages and optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo XC60, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.5
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility9.0
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
In trying to find a new car replacement for my 9 year old Audi A4 3.2L Prestige S-Line, many vehicles were considered ranging from Audi (A4, S4, Q5, SQ5), Mercedes (C series, GLC), Mazda (CX5, 6), VW (GLI, Tiguan), Honda (Accord, Pilot), and a few others. After months of reading articles, owner reviews, and searching websites like Edmunds, etc., it was time to make a choice. Using my admittedly personal weighting system, many factors such as exterior styling, fuel economy, ease of ingress/egress (some of us are getting older and less flexible than we used to be), interior functionality, safety, and more were evaluated and, as can be read, the Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design was selected and ordered to get the exact option packages we wanted. We ordered the car in February of this year as a 2018 model year, but the 2019 model was delivered 4 mos. later. The Dealership held the 2018 agreed price on the more heavily featured 2019 model so thanks Volvo for that. We strongly considered the T8 (hybrid) version but ultimately rejected it because the new car is intended for highway trips and the additional 500lbs or so would hinder highway fuel mileage. While we only have 1500 miles on the R-Design, so far it is everything I had hoped it would be. It is a superbly comfortable and quiet highway cruiser (indicated 28.2 mpg Interstate, 24.5 mpg combined) that provides a safe, serene, solid, and yes, even sporty-ish driving experience. Learning the new tech and interface in the center console takes a bit of a homework, but once the preferences are set and the short learning curve is attained, controls seem logical and well laid-out. Steering wheel controls and voice commands handle the majority of routine functions (e.g. radio/music selection and volume, cabin temperature, text message response, automatic cruise control, Pilot Assist, etc.) Favorite features so far include the 1) aforementioned auto-cruise control, head-up display, 2) Bowers & Wilkins audio system, 3) fuel economy, 4) comfortable R-Design seats, and 5) general driving dynamics. A few of my nit-picky dislikes in no particular order are: 1) lack of a sunglasses holder in a overhead bin 2) somewhat unpleasant engine sound under moderately hard acceleration (cruising noise is virtually silent) 3) lack of available CD player (yes, I'm showing my age, but I have a lot of CDs). UPDATE: FOURTEEN MONTHS LATER The XC60 continues to meet and exceed my expectations. After several 600 mile round trips, puttering around town, and a total of 18,600 miles on the odometer, there are ZERO mechanical, electrical, interface, or infotainment issues. None. No squeaks, rattles, shimmies, or, loose trim pieces. The R-Design has had one oil change service and software update (neither of which cost me anything) and another service is due in a couple of weeks. The engine has not used any oil in the roughly 9000 miles of use since the last oil change. The A/C system is terrific, cooling the interior quickly in these hot summer months. All the safety systems continue to function as advertised and impress my occasional work mate passengers. Interstate cruising is quiet, relaxing, and unstressful. Certainly the driver still needs to monitor the road and input steering as required, but the automatic cruise control and lane keeping systems help the miles melt by. Fuel mileage also continues in the upper 27-28 mpg range at interstate cruising speeds (70-75 mph), and strictly around town driving yields low 20s mpg. We continue to appreciate the very comfortable seats, excellent Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and roomy interior. The XC60 is the optimum size for us and our travel and commuting needs. Because this is my first experience, much less, my first ownership of a Volvo product, I was very skeptical. The vehicle would have to "win me over". After nearly 18 months of living with it, would I recommend the Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design? Unquestionably.
As previous Volvo owners we won't accept anything less! My wife and I are very fortunate to be able to review this great purchase. A few years back we were involved in head on collision with a large SUV in our S60. Immediately after the accident nearby paramedics rushed over to see what they could do to assist us, only to find my wife and I step away from the Volvo and dust the glass particles from our clothes! So, you see the real value in owning any Volvo is what you don't see that really counts! Volvo has a fantastic way of disguising the safety of their vehicles through the luxury and state of the art technology. We now proudly own the XC60, besides the interior looks and comfortable seating, the semi-autonomous drive function is one of my favorite features on long road trips. You can not put a price on safety!
I have a 2019 T5 Inscription. Overall love the car, but it isn’t perfect. Here’s a list of my perceived flaws: 1) Engine is loud & shifting is not smooth in lower gears; 2) You can not respond to a text unless you’re connected to Android auto/Apple Play; 3) Rain sensing wipers must be turned on/off & are not actually automatic. Technically these are first world problems, but when paying this much money, you expect all the bells & whistles. Also, after only having 500 miles on the car, the check engine light came on. At first, the dealer said it was a faulty O2 sensor & could be replaced within minutes. He then told me that sensor had been installed incorrectly and they would need to order a new wire. I was given a 2019 XC60 Rdesign as a loaner (which I liked the acceleration way better than my T5). This was a huge annoyance, especially after only owning the car for less than 2 weeks. Now what I do love: 1) Smooth & quiet ride; 2) Excellent center display & easy to use technology; 3) Excellent safety features in the lane assist, blind spot monitoring (which go crazy in the car wash); 4) 25 mpg average gas mileage; 5) My favorite feature is the remote start from my phone - I live in Florida & being able to cool my car before I drive is priceless. Again, overall I love the car, but it isn’t without it’s flaws. Would definitely get another.
I was looking for safety features in a small SVU that was stylish with an upscale interior and found it in the Volvo XC60 Inscription. I was worried it was too big but it is just right. Their are so many features in this car, I am still tweaking settings to my liking. The safety features are excellent. I would have never splurged on vibrating seats, but it was on the one I liked and now I think they are great and use them quite often while driving. My passengers are pleasantly surprised as well. The only thing I have noticed so far is the electronics response time is slower than my past vehicles which were Lexus.
Features & Specs
|T5 Momentum 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,200
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 Inscription 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,550
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$44,900
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$52,250
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
- Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
- Driver Alert Control
- Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC60 vs. the competition
Volvo XC60 vs. Audi Q5
The XC60 and the Q5 are both excellent luxury SUVs with lots to offer, but both have individual strengths. The Q5, for example, is a bit sportier, with responsive steering and handling regardless of trim level. The Q5 though, only offers one engine, while the XC60 has three powertrains to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid. Both have appealing interiors and cabins though, and we'd happily take either on a long road trip.
Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3
Much like the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 is very enjoyable to drive. It feels sporty and small from behind the wheel and remains comfortable on long road trips. Up against the XC60 though, the X3 is lacking a bit when it comes to in-car tech. Several features that you get standard on the XC60 aren't even available on the X3, so tech-savvy buyers may want to take a closer look at the Volvo.
Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo XC90
If you like the look and feel of the XC60 but you need a bit more space — a third row perhaps — then we'd recommend looking at the XC90. They are basically built on the same platform and with the same engines. The XC90 of course will demand a bit of a price premium with its added third-row, but it offers the same elegant styling both inside and out.
More about the 2019 Volvo XC60
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is a strong competitor in the compact luxury SUV segment. It is offered with three powertrains based around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, all of which can be paired with any of the three trim levels available. A number of packages are also available, some of which can only be equipped on higher trim models.
The three trims available on the XC60 are the Momentum, the R-Design and the Inscription with the powertrains denoted by T5 (base engine), T6 (midlevel engine) and T8 (the top plug-in hybrid model). The Momentum trim is far from spartan, featuring amenities such as LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and power sunshade, power tailgate, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
If you decide to jump up a trim, there isn't much of a price difference between the R-Design and the Inscription trim, and luxury seekers may find the Inscription trim a better bang for the buck. Either of the above trims will add larger wheels (19-inch for the R-Design, 20-inch for the Inscription), LED foglights and cornering lights, navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry with hands-free tailgate operation. The main benefits you get with the R-Design are sport seats and steering wheel paddles, while the Inscription trim adds a leather-wrapped dash, fancy wood inlays, four-zone climate control and a more elegant-looking front grille. Additionally, only Inscription buyers will have access to the Luxury Seating package, which adds, among other features, segment-exclusive massaging front seats.
For the most part, XC60 models are quite competitively priced at each level of powertrain and trim, and in some cases a much better value than the competition. The biggest jump occurs going to the T8 plug-in hybrid, which starts lining up with some very stiff competition, and for this reason we feel the T5 and T6 models are more compelling.
The bottom line for the XC60 is it's an attractive choice that has a lot to offer buyers in the market for a compact SUV. You can compare it on Edmunds to other brands you might be more familiar with and decide for yourself if it is the best vehicle for you.
2019 Volvo XC60 SUV Overview
The 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV is offered in the following styles: T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XC60 SUV 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XC60 SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XC60 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including T5 Momentum, T5 Inscription, T6 Momentum, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV?
2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,045. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $11,154 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,154 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,891.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 23.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,545. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $10,302 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,302 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,243.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 21.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Volvo XC60 SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Volvo XC60 SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 6 new 2019 [object Object] XC60 SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,862 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] XC60 SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] XC60 SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV XC60 SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC60 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,988.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,415.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV and all available trim types: T5 R-Design, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T6 Momentum, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo XC60 SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
