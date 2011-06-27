Used 2010 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

woodinva , 06/01/2014 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Purchased this vehicle as replacement for Wife's 1999 Ford Explorer (350K miles). Wanted a Boron steel cocoon for the wife, Excellent Safety rating. Xenon lights and decent gas mileage. I got that and more. Upgraded my car to Polestar rating (software upgrade) My car came with Sirius Satellite and currently get 20.8mpg with plus (89) gasoline with ethanol can get up to 23 mpg if I use strictly (non ethanol gas and clamp down on my lead foot!) Navi system ( does not work efficiently but one must buy this to get backup rear camera) Honestly.. buying a Garmin portable the currently installed cumbersome system which requires you use a remote control & is flawed. Update 2017: Still own the car have 89k miles now, Volvo CPO car (2 prior Lease owners) Upgraded car to "Polestar Edition Software" option that gives the car 325bhp More HP then the Ford Mustang GT of the same year which has 315! Also changed sterring wheels to the R DESIGN steering wheel when it was discovered my car had almost all the features (interior panoramic sunroof, Adaptive Xenons & adaptive Radar controls that only R design cars have.. Mine is only missing 20 inch wheels & badging... Consequently I am NOT worried about gas mileage. Changed the Pirelli Assemetric-Zero tires over to Michelin Premier LTX tires (V speed rated) and still have spirited although "safe driving". ALL of the Newer crossovers/SUV's that are out have tried to "copy" ALL of the safety features included in this car!! Except for the dinky Navigation system in this car wouldn't trade it for the world.. In fact my phone has GPS now and I use it with the Bluetooth thats in this cars system without a problem.. Now I can't wait to see & drive the 2018 XC60 Hybrid which might be the only model I 'might' trade up for. But given the fact that my car has one of the last Turbo 6 European Ford powerplants in it that hasn't given me a lick of trouble and I follow all then manufacturers preventative maintenance for the vehicle and all the current Volvo's are 4 cylinder engines [I might not trade up.]... When not in use I bought a car cover for my XC60 and use it when i am driving my S80 sedan... Update 104K miles November 2018 Still have this car Upgraded HP to Polestar Level with 300HP Has as much HP now as the Mustang GT ! After reading reviews of others who have had this same car, this car was waaay ahead of its time I have the version that is equivalent to the R-design without Rdesign badging or bigger wheels or a taut ride. Wouldn't trade it for the world. With AWD tracking it drives like a sports car Not a Volvo. I have had some SVO Mustangs & am the son of a Ford dealer, I have driven lots of cars none of the small SUV's out there compare to this one...My sister has a MBGLK and it doesn't even compare. Mine is sleeker, uses BORON steel for its passenger compartment has more Safety features (mine was built in 2009) then waht most cars have 10 yrs later. Mine even has city/ Safe Radar.. which will stop the car if creeping along iin traffic slowdowns if you fail to do so. Only 1 thing I dislike about this car is the GPS system which forces you to engage it with a seperate remote control and the car must be inb the park position. I use my phine whuch has up to date GPS and traffic info So that problem is fixed! Have sirius satellite and CD and port/USB for IPOD if you like all in a 2010 model. Will I give this car up? Heck to the NO! It flies aroind Audi's MB and infinitis and range rovers; they are STUNNED when a Volvo can out do them! lol I am glad I got my hands on this one. All the newer ones are 4 cylinder models This is a European Ford Slant 6 Turbo charged... the extra weight doesn't hurt me in the least little bit especially with snow on the ground. Now during winter I remove the aluminum alloys and go with steel wheels (if you can find them) 17 inch rims mounted to a winter tire like a Blizzak or Latitude ice and snow. I use those when headed to the mountains. Potholes will tear up aluminum alloy wheels. Cost you more $$ then a switchover to your front end. Well thats my report gonna stick with it till Volvo brings out a E car for me to be my daily driver wit5h a supercharged/turbo engine.. mayb4 in 2020 I might add another,,, Not giving this up ever!!!