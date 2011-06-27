2020 Volvo XC40 SUV Consumer Reviews

Tom E , 09/09/2019 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

61 of 62 people found this review helpful

We’ve owned our fair share of cars (Jeep Grand Cherokee, VW GTI and Sportwagen, BMW 3 series and more) but this one takes the cake. Our Jeep was 11 yrs old and it was time to replace it. We liked the XC90, but felt a little guilty about it since we live in the city and didn’t really need all that space 99% of the time. If we did, it would be for a long road trip and then we wouldn’t want that mileage on our car anyway. The XC60 was nice, but we really clicked with the XC40 because unlike other companies, the XC40 doesn’t feel any less nice than the 60, just more compact. It doesn’t have as many features, but it wasn’t anything we needed. Driving - It drives more like a GTI (very sporty) but a lot less bumpy. Roads in Brooklyn can be really beat up. Initially when we saw a pothole, we’d cringe waiting for the bump to jostle us (as it did in the GTI) but it feels somehow very smooth and still stiff and connected to the road. We got the Polestar too and it just adds a little more sportiness without sacrifice and with the additional torque in the mid-range. We really love it, more so than the 3 series even, and my wife and I are now constantly arguing who’s turn it is to drive. Safety - All cars are not created equal and the safety in this car is incredible. You have to realize that Volvo prioritizes safety beyond requirements and other manufacturers, and if you research it you’ll see that they do not skimp on anything. In government crash testing, the front passenger is not treated to the same scrutiny as the driver, but Volvo ensures it is as safe as can be. City safety is also incredible and with bikers, pedestrians, cabs, etc. it really gives us a piece of mind. Technology - Volvo uses a tablet-like setup. I do wish it had a few more physical buttons for the climate control. However, despite the learning curve, we found the infotainment to be relatively easy to use after a few days. After that initial learning curve, you realize that you have an ability to really customize a lot and we really like it. I rated it 4 stars because of that initial learning curve, but it’s not far off from being great. Features - First thing you notice is that Volvo put thought into everything from the materials, to storage and the designs. Feels like a much more expensive car. The panoramic moonroof, the materials, seat cushion extensions, 8 way front seats (both!) and lighting options are just scratching the surface. I also love that with the two keys we use, the car knows when it’s me or my wife and remembers our preferences for the seat, mirrors, and more. Comfort - The front seats are great and the seat cushion extension is great for my 6’ 2” frame. The backseat is good, but it is a small car and that’s probably where I find it a little lacking as it is a fixed seat and a little short for someone 6’2” (then again, I’m rarely in the back). I really wish you could move or recline the seat. Not a deal breaker, but would be nice. The look - We love the R-design look for its sporty yet elegant look. The 19” wheels look fantastic and the gray with blue tinge exterior (new color) against the black top make it eye-catching against the boring crowd. People always stare at it and the first time we parked it after the dealership someone made a comment about it being a beautiful car. It’s definitely a head turner. On the inside, I do wish we could opt for lighter cabin materials, which you cannot do in the R-design, but we overlook it because of the huge moonroof, great seats and plenty of light in the spacious cabin. Overall - We’d highly recommend this car if you’re looking for something practical and sporty with great features, storage and the right amount of luxury. The price can tick up quickly, but nothing else checks almost all the boxes in such a wonderful package that gets you excited to drive it every time while knowing you’re safe. We’re very happy.