Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Wagon Consumer Reviews

A sporty luxury masculine wagon! Finally! DJA in LVPA , 07/27/2017 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Loved it when I first saw the ads. Grined ear-to-ear as I sat into it for the test drive. Often watch curious and envious eyes follow me driving by. After a long trip from the east coast to northern Michigan; the smooth ride, responsive power, generous space, and accessible convenience and technologies of the v90 cross country leaves me a proud and satisfied customer. As this is my second Volvo wagon, I'm confidently committed to the brand and more so to this stunning peice of art and engineering. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car- if only it came in classic Volvo green. Brad , 08/01/2017 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Over the past 16 years, we've had an XC70, S60, XC60 and 3 XC90's. The V90XC is hands down the best. Roomier than the 60's and the 70, it handles better than the 90's. Road noise is minimal. Suspension is great. Just returned from a 600 mile round trip to New Hampshire and averaged 30.7 mpg. The adaptive cruise control works well and takes the frustration out of driving in traffic. On the trip from the dealer, driver stopped short in front of me and the emergency braking engaged at the same time I hit the brakes. Pretty amazing. All in all this is a pretty sweet ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Swedish beauty queen martin Rawdin , 05/27/2017 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful A wonderful road car. I just took a 150 mile road trip and enjoyed every mile. The technology packed into this car is amazing. Most of the features are intuitive but some require referring to the manual. By the waY the owners manual is over 500 pages. The manual is stored on the cars computer and is read on the large screen in the center of the dashboard. Of course the car has to be stopped. A rather strange sensation occurs while driving on a highway. When drifting to the painted lane lines, the cars steering nudges back into the center and you feel the tug on the steering wheel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

From Benzs to Volvo Big A , 08/15/2019 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved my wife’s 2019 XC60 inscription with BW sound I shopped my 2018 E class , very nice car, with the dealer. They gave me a really good trade value and I bought their 2017 V90 CC in maple brown that the couldn’t move. The Benz was terrific, but the pilot assist and sound system, massage seats with more adjustments all on a car that you don’t see often compelled the trade. After 10 months and almost 24k miles I enjoy the car, a lot. Love the light interior. I thought the Benz 4 cylinder was peppy, and it is, but the turbo and supercharged Volvo is more powerful. The wagonese look is a personal thing, it just looks great. Try one! 1 year update. I have put on a lot of miles without any issues. The V90 remains stunning, comfortable and the sound system rocks. 28.2 MPG is pretty darn good. It remains a rare site on the roads. Sadly I will be trading it only because we have a lot of snow here and we are in a very rural area, like no county road service and a long gravel drive. We cam back from a December trip and still had 24” of snow on the ground, and the driveway. It is a hike to get to the side by side which I use to tamp the snow down. Luckily a neighbor with a front loader came to the rescue. The V90 is competent in snow but 24” is too much, my neighbors have always said, “you need a truck”. They are right and will provide a new review with a likely Lexis GX460 soon, or Tundra. I must add that my wife’s 2019 XC60 remains in the stable and also has 30K miles without mishap. SHe loves it and we used it for our trip into Utah. It too has the B&W sound system and it perfect all ways... except it too would be challenged with 24”of snow. It is a keeper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse