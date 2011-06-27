I loved my wife’s 2019 XC60 inscription with BW sound I shopped my 2018 E class , very nice car, with the dealer. They gave me a really good trade value and I bought their 2017 V90 CC in maple brown that the couldn’t move. The Benz was terrific, but the pilot assist and sound system, massage seats with more adjustments all on a car that you don’t see often compelled the trade. After 10 months and almost 24k miles I enjoy the car, a lot. Love the light interior. I thought the Benz 4 cylinder was peppy, and it is, but the turbo and supercharged Volvo is more powerful. The wagonese look is a personal thing, it just looks great. Try one! 1 year update. I have put on a lot of miles without any issues. The V90 remains stunning, comfortable and the sound system rocks. 28.2 MPG is pretty darn good. It remains a rare site on the roads. Sadly I will be trading it only because we have a lot of snow here and we are in a very rural area, like no county road service and a long gravel drive. We cam back from a December trip and still had 24” of snow on the ground, and the driveway. It is a hike to get to the side by side which I use to tamp the snow down. Luckily a neighbor with a front loader came to the rescue. The V90 is competent in snow but 24” is too much, my neighbors have always said, “you need a truck”. They are right and will provide a new review with a likely Lexis GX460 soon, or Tundra. I must add that my wife’s 2019 XC60 remains in the stable and also has 30K miles without mishap. SHe loves it and we used it for our trip into Utah. It too has the B&W sound system and it perfect all ways... except it too would be challenged with 24”of snow. It is a keeper.

