Consumer Rating
(8)
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling that makes this station wagon a stunner
  • Plush cabin is lined with high-quality materials throughout
  • Substantial cargo bay can swallow more than you think
  • Should handle rough roads as well as many midsize SUVs
  • On-road driving characteristics could be compromised by softer tires
  • No third row of seats available
Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

With only one trim level on offer, the 2017 Volvo Cross Country makes that decision rather straightforward. However, there are options to consider, and among them we recommend doubling down on the car's inherent luxury trappings. Go for the Premium package for its supple seats and touch points. If you're an audiophile, indulge in the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio, which is a visual treat as much as an auditory one. Skip the head-up display and 20-inch wheels, which will only degrade ride comfort and off-roadability.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Volvo created the V90 Cross Country from the stunning V90 wagon by raising the ride height and adding larger, softer tires and exterior body cladding. Along the way, its stability control, all-wheel drive and electric power steering systems were recalibrated and it received a hill descent control function. Save for the latter, those changes were necessary to accommodate the new tires, but in the bargain they improved the V90 Cross Country's ability to traverse rough roads. Volvo's current design language is truly stunning, and the V90 Cross Country only burnishes its appeal.

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country models

The 2017 Volvo Cross Country will initially be offered in just one trim level, known as T6. It's well equipped as standard, boasting a turbo- and supercharged 2.0-liter engine (316 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), all-wheel drive, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats and an array of driver assistance features. Optional packages include the Premium package, which includes ventilated leather seats, extended leather surfaces, four-zone climate control and more. Standalone options include air suspension for the rear wheels that provides a load-leveling function, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system and 20-inch wheels.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Its powertrain is shared among several other Volvos where it demonstrates its robust power delivery. Modern Volvos aren't the sportiest things, though they can still hustle when called upon. The Cross Country should ride smoothly given its oversized tires.

Comfort

A high-class cabin and plenty of space are the V90 Cross Country's calling card. A forgiving suspension should deliver a smooth ride, and considerable sound dampening will likely keep things quiet.

Interior

High-quality cabin design and materials make for a first-rate interior all around. The upholstery, touch points and infotainment integration all help create a luxurious wagon with few rivals.

Utility

The Cross Country should provide standout utility in all cargo-related respects, being more user-friendly than an SUV and more commodious than a sedan. Lack of towing ability could be its only drawback compared to midsize SUVs.

Technology

Uses the same iPad-like interface as Volvo's other midsize vehicles. Works well after a short orientation period with crisp graphics and easy phone integration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

5(62%)
4(0%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.8
8 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A sporty luxury masculine wagon! Finally!
DJA in LVPA,07/27/2017
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Loved it when I first saw the ads. Grined ear-to-ear as I sat into it for the test drive. Often watch curious and envious eyes follow me driving by. After a long trip from the east coast to northern Michigan; the smooth ride, responsive power, generous space, and accessible convenience and technologies of the v90 cross country leaves me a proud and satisfied customer. As this is my second Volvo wagon, I'm confidently committed to the brand and more so to this stunning peice of art and engineering.
Great car- if only it came in classic Volvo green.
Brad,08/01/2017
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Over the past 16 years, we've had an XC70, S60, XC60 and 3 XC90's. The V90XC is hands down the best. Roomier than the 60's and the 70, it handles better than the 90's. Road noise is minimal. Suspension is great. Just returned from a 600 mile round trip to New Hampshire and averaged 30.7 mpg. The adaptive cruise control works well and takes the frustration out of driving in traffic. On the trip from the dealer, driver stopped short in front of me and the emergency braking engaged at the same time I hit the brakes. Pretty amazing. All in all this is a pretty sweet ride.
A Swedish beauty queen
martin Rawdin,05/27/2017
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
A wonderful road car. I just took a 150 mile road trip and enjoyed every mile. The technology packed into this car is amazing. Most of the features are intuitive but some require referring to the manual. By the waY the owners manual is over 500 pages. The manual is stored on the cars computer and is read on the large screen in the center of the dashboard. Of course the car has to be stopped. A rather strange sensation occurs while driving on a highway. When drifting to the painted lane lines, the cars steering nudges back into the center and you feel the tug on the steering wheel.
From Benzs to Volvo
Big A,08/15/2019
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I loved my wife’s 2019 XC60 inscription with BW sound I shopped my 2018 E class , very nice car, with the dealer. They gave me a really good trade value and I bought their 2017 V90 CC in maple brown that the couldn’t move. The Benz was terrific, but the pilot assist and sound system, massage seats with more adjustments all on a car that you don’t see often compelled the trade. After 10 months and almost 24k miles I enjoy the car, a lot. Love the light interior. I thought the Benz 4 cylinder was peppy, and it is, but the turbo and supercharged Volvo is more powerful. The wagonese look is a personal thing, it just looks great. Try one! 1 year update. I have put on a lot of miles without any issues. The V90 remains stunning, comfortable and the sound system rocks. 28.2 MPG is pretty darn good. It remains a rare site on the roads. Sadly I will be trading it only because we have a lot of snow here and we are in a very rural area, like no county road service and a long gravel drive. We cam back from a December trip and still had 24” of snow on the ground, and the driveway. It is a hike to get to the side by side which I use to tamp the snow down. Luckily a neighbor with a front loader came to the rescue. The V90 is competent in snow but 24” is too much, my neighbors have always said, “you need a truck”. They are right and will provide a new review with a likely Lexis GX460 soon, or Tundra. I must add that my wife’s 2019 XC60 remains in the stable and also has 30K miles without mishap. SHe loves it and we used it for our trip into Utah. It too has the B&W sound system and it perfect all ways... except it too would be challenged with 24”of snow. It is a keeper.
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the V90 Cross Country models:

Downhill Assist Control
Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces.
Brake Assist
Applies increased brake pressure when it detects a panic braking situation.
Smart Stop Technology
Reduces engine power when the the brake and gas pedals are applied simultaneously.

More about the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Overview

The Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V90 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 is priced between $36,500 and$36,500 with odometer readings between 29340 and29340 miles.

Which used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Countries are available in my area?

Research Similar Vehicles