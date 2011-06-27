2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegant styling that makes this station wagon a stunner
- Plush cabin is lined with high-quality materials throughout
- Substantial cargo bay can swallow more than you think
- Should handle rough roads as well as many midsize SUVs
- On-road driving characteristics could be compromised by softer tires
- No third row of seats available
Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Volvo created the V90 Cross Country from the stunning V90 wagon by raising the ride height and adding larger, softer tires and exterior body cladding. Along the way, its stability control, all-wheel drive and electric power steering systems were recalibrated and it received a hill descent control function. Save for the latter, those changes were necessary to accommodate the new tires, but in the bargain they improved the V90 Cross Country's ability to traverse rough roads. Volvo's current design language is truly stunning, and the V90 Cross Country only burnishes its appeal.
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country models
The 2017 Volvo Cross Country will initially be offered in just one trim level, known as T6. It's well equipped as standard, boasting a turbo- and supercharged 2.0-liter engine (316 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), all-wheel drive, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats and an array of driver assistance features. Optional packages include the Premium package, which includes ventilated leather seats, extended leather surfaces, four-zone climate control and more. Standalone options include air suspension for the rear wheels that provides a load-leveling function, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system and 20-inch wheels.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the V90 Cross Country models:
- Downhill Assist Control
- Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces.
- Brake Assist
- Applies increased brake pressure when it detects a panic braking situation.
- Smart Stop Technology
- Reduces engine power when the the brake and gas pedals are applied simultaneously.
