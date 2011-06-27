Used 1999 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Running well
We purchased this V-70 over a year ago. Yup, the tail gate cover was loose, but it was easy to fix. Oxygen sensor went out, a little pricy but another easy fix. Gets 22.7 city and 28.9 hwy which increased a bit with new plugs. Overall this is a great little car, I hope to run it to 300,000 which is where my last two Fords gave up the ghost.
Nicest of the 12 cars I've owned
My previous car was a 1988 740 GLE. I put 365,000 miles on that, sold it for 700.00, and it is STILL someone's daily driver. The V70 has 186,000 on it, and I've been driving it for 4 years. In that time the only thing I've had to do that wouldn't be considered REGULAR USED CAR UPKEEP is have the throttle body assembly replaced (fully under warranty). I've replaced the plugs, changed the oil regularly, replaced one tie rod, had the brakes done once and fixed one of the fog lights.(NYC driver POTHOLES) I also bought a kit for 13 bucks to secure the inside panel of the tailgate. I love this car, and plan on getting a 2006/2007 model in a couple years, prob my last before having to go electric
I love my car
My car is very quick! No major problems at 50,000 miles.This is my third Volvo , and although it is not as heavy duty, I would still expect to get at least 300,000 miles as I did on my last Volvo.( Car is still running fine, I gave it to a friend.)
A Once and A Lifetime Car
I have a 1999 Volvo XC and it is the best car I can literally ever think of owning. With over 140,000 miles, it still runs great. It had no problem a journey from Virginia to Oklahoma (1100 miles) and it wouldnt even cross my mind not driving it back and forth more often. If anyone has ever been to Oklahoma, you would know that the roads here are horrible: potholes everywhere, loose gravel, ect. This car doesnt have any problems. Also, everyone i talk to absolutely loves the look of the 1999 XC; its somewhat rugged and hard-core. I couldnt imagine owning any other car! Anyone considering a Volvo, please make a wise decision...choose the volvo.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Volvo Does Not Get It
My 2nd Volvo Wagon. Surprised to find it listed as a luxury car. The tan on my leather wrapped steering wheel comes off on my hand. I drive with my right hand on the passenger seat to keep it from rattling and the car has a rough idle(dealer says idle is "normal"). The V70 has distinguished itself by racking up over $1,500 in non-routine- maintainance costs in the seven months since the warranty expired. Other components had failed under the warranty period. Now that Subaru has turbocharged the Forester and is offering a leather package, guess what my next wagon will be? Originally bought a Volvo because of the reputation for safety AND durability.
