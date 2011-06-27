Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
V60 Wagon
T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,984*
Total Cash Price
$25,308
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,844*
Total Cash Price
$25,814
V60 Polestar
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,888*
Total Cash Price
$34,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 V60 Wagon T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,470
|Maintenance
|$808
|$392
|$2,437
|$1,377
|$1,166
|$6,180
|Repairs
|$0
|$721
|$1,110
|$1,195
|$1,286
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,361
|$1,095
|$810
|$507
|$183
|$3,956
|Depreciation
|$5,890
|$2,676
|$2,355
|$2,088
|$1,873
|$14,882
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,706
|$7,278
|$9,176
|$7,704
|$7,120
|$42,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 V60 Wagon T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$967
|$4,559
|Maintenance
|$824
|$400
|$2,486
|$1,405
|$1,189
|$6,304
|Repairs
|$0
|$735
|$1,132
|$1,219
|$1,312
|$4,398
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,388
|$1,117
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,035
|Depreciation
|$6,008
|$2,730
|$2,402
|$2,130
|$1,910
|$15,180
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,940
|$7,424
|$9,360
|$7,858
|$7,262
|$43,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 V60 Polestar Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,299
|$6,124
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$537
|$3,339
|$1,886
|$1,597
|$8,467
|Repairs
|$0
|$988
|$1,521
|$1,637
|$1,762
|$5,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,867
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,092
|Financing
|$1,865
|$1,500
|$1,110
|$695
|$251
|$5,420
|Depreciation
|$8,069
|$3,666
|$3,226
|$2,861
|$2,566
|$20,388
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,037
|$9,971
|$12,571
|$10,554
|$9,754
|$58,888
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volvo V60 in Virginia is:not available
