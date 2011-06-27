2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Wagon Consumer Reviews

Former 3 Time Subaru Owner , 03/09/2020 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Decided to switch out and upgrade after two reasonably utilitarian outbacks (2011 and a 2017). This is the most aesthetically attractive wagon in the world right now-- in my opinion. Car is tight, gets reasonable MPG-- averaging about as well as our 2017 outback but with 50% more power. Smaller but still very efficiently designed to maximize room. E.g., it's about 20 cubic feet less storage than the outback with seats down, but because the front seat slides further forward, I can easily fit my 7'-6" surfboard in the back-- which was a stretch for my Outback. Pano sunroof is gorgeous and standard. Interior is much nicer than the Outback, much tighter fit and finish. No issues so far with about 6K miles. Only minor electrical gremlin is the driver mirror appears to randomly adjust itself sometimes when the car starts. I wasn't a fan of the driver computer initially but after a few days it becomes intuitive and is much better than the new Outback. Also engine can be a little rougher than say an Audi or X3, and perhaps even the new Outback XT, but still pretty quiet and a tranquil drive overall. Subaru dealer was very rude and unmotivated about selling us a new Outback when our 2017 lease expired, so we got a great lease deal with OC Volvo for less than the price of an Outback XT. If you want something unique and more luxurious than an outback, v60 CC is it.