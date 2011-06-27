  1. Home
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 V60 Cross Country
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$45,100
Save as much as $6,124
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most beautiful wagon on the market

Former 3 Time Subaru Owner, 03/09/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Decided to switch out and upgrade after two reasonably utilitarian outbacks (2011 and a 2017). This is the most aesthetically attractive wagon in the world right now-- in my opinion. Car is tight, gets reasonable MPG-- averaging about as well as our 2017 outback but with 50% more power. Smaller but still very efficiently designed to maximize room. E.g., it's about 20 cubic feet less storage than the outback with seats down, but because the front seat slides further forward, I can easily fit my 7'-6" surfboard in the back-- which was a stretch for my Outback. Pano sunroof is gorgeous and standard. Interior is much nicer than the Outback, much tighter fit and finish. No issues so far with about 6K miles. Only minor electrical gremlin is the driver mirror appears to randomly adjust itself sometimes when the car starts. I wasn't a fan of the driver computer initially but after a few days it becomes intuitive and is much better than the new Outback. Also engine can be a little rougher than say an Audi or X3, and perhaps even the new Outback XT, but still pretty quiet and a tranquil drive overall. Subaru dealer was very rude and unmotivated about selling us a new Outback when our 2017 lease expired, so we got a great lease deal with OC Volvo for less than the price of an Outback XT. If you want something unique and more luxurious than an outback, v60 CC is it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A luxurious Outback/SUV alternative

Juhani, 06/04/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Cross Country is a very satisfying package that feels just right. It is luxurious, comfortable and well made. It is not the fastest with the only available T5 engine, but still fast enough, and faster than the official numbers would have you believe. Handling is better than the SUVs I’ve had (2012 and 2018 Grand Cherokee), but more comfortable than the sports sedans (2015 BMW 335i, 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Pithy Vehicle

Andy, 02/19/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Car is surprisingly good. Exceptional chassis and suspension tuning. A pleasure to spend time in.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
