Used 2004 Volvo V40 Wagon Consumer Reviews

280,000 miles and going strong Fishhead , 12/29/2017 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful First: This is my first Volvo. I (mostly) do my own work and I bought the car with 90,000 miles on it. Its a Volvo, it has it's demons, the dealership is the greatest of those demons, avoid going there at all costs. Find a good independent Volvo garage. I love this car, for the price I paid, and the miles put on it. That would not be the case if I had to bring it to a garage. Over the 5 years I have owned it I have replaced the brake pads, rotors, plugs, battery, front and rear struts, tie rods, tires, transmission, front speakers, various dashboard lights (now it's like new!). The check engine light is always on (catylitic converter). I live with it. This car is great on the highway (29 mpg). It prefers Premium gasoline. Leather seats and interior is very comfy (for a single guy) if you drive a lot... and you can fit 5 2x4x10's inside with practice. This model year (2001-2004) is known for weak transmissions (2001-2002 especially) (I blew my transmission towing a heavy load - not the cars falt), a poor steering rack (you have to remove the engine to replace it) and vacuum leaks that can drive you nuts. I live in new England and this is the first car I have owned with this many miles with NO RUST. I think the poor transmission is why there are so few of these on the road in the states - the cost to replace is the replacement cost at this point. I am looking for another used one, 2004 if possible with low miles-at 1.8 cents per mile for my purchase price its a great value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Low Reliability, High Maintenance! rgmurphy , 09/23/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Second set of brakes being replaced after only 89000 KMS (55000 miles). Rear brake pads and discs failed after 24000 miles, replacement of pads and discs= brake job. Now front brakes, pads and discs have failed with rear breaks @ 40%. Typical service is no maintenance but diagonistics with simple oil change costing minimum of $200 and full service around $400. Break jobs are $1000 (CDN) Brakes are not warranteed items and no wonder why. New brake pads and disc on back order in Ottawa and require special delivery and no wonder why. Volvo for life sentence or 15000 miles which ever is less. Never again Volvo. Switching to Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan. Report Abuse

Volvo replaces a winner siwanoy , 12/23/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I don't understand why Volvo replaced this pure winner in 2005. We went shopping for a Mini or something similar to offset the gas guzzling mileage of our SUVs and found this V40 wagon small enough, wonderfully fuel efficient (occasionally averaging 30 mpgs for a tankful), with quality fit and finish and ever so much more practical than compact sedans. It is responsive in every way, has been great in the snow, and is fun to drive. It is the perfect car for an empty nest couple who still need to move things from place to place and are still young enough to want a great driving drive vehicle. Report Abuse

Bitter-Sweet Feelings for the Vovo V40 BrainEdge , 07/08/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful On the first long trip, the engine light came up. Then again, and again. For the first 2000 miles drive, the car was 15 days in the dealership service bay. Then, the best feature of its turbo was not set right. The dash lights keep coming up every now and then without any pattern. Still not fully 'exorcised' and the warranty is over. I will probably never buy a Volvo again, safety or no safety! If your car transmission dies suddenly on a freeway, I don't know how you call it safe or reliable. But only one thing I like about it, the peppy turbo charged engine. Muscle car drivers hate its guts! Report Abuse