Used 1997 Volvo S90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 S90
5(61%)4(28%)3(5%)2(0%)1(6%)
4.4
18 reviews
Favorite Car Ever!

amygin23, 05/23/2009
I love this car. We had an accident recently and unfortunately my great car was totaled. We were rear-ended with my 9 year old in the backseat and while the other car looked bashed in, our car held up extremely well and no one was hurt. Very safe and fun car to own. I wanted to make it to 200,000 miles. Very disappointed that I never had the opportunity...

Excellent Buy

kc, 01/06/2009
I bought this '97 Volvo S90 with 115K miles on it (now over 153K). I have driven for 19 months now, and it has proven to be a wonderfully reliable and comfortable car to drive. I drive approximately 100 miles a day to and from work and I have spent less than $1,000 in repairs and maintenance. This car averages about 24 mi/gal (highway). I only really drive it on the highway so I do not know the city gas mileage. I test drove a brand new Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla the other day (I was considering a vehicle with even better gas mileage), but they could not compare to the luxury, safety, and comfort of this ride. I will drive this vehicle as long as I can.

Great looking car, too much maintenance

John W, 11/24/2008
Although the S-90 looks great, it is rather expensive to maintain. Several electrical issues, it is hard on tires, motor mounts had to be replaced and the power seats controls both sides needed fixing.

1997 Volvo S90

smokey63090, 07/14/2002
Excellent overall vehicle with very good performance. Too much tire and wind noise in cabin for a luxury car. Excellent ride with class and safety. Very good inline six engine.

The Last of the Swedish-Made

David B., 06/25/2010
I bought my car with 91K miles on it from a Volvo-certified master mechanic. It literally had the one driver with saltless winters. I spend maybe $1K/ year on maintenance because I am fastidious. This car rocks. It has the Politburo- chic look about it. The V-6 is really responsive and I love rear-wheel drive in winter. I haven't any complaints save that I will not be able to get another as they are Ford-made or this narcissist in the White House won't let me drive it soon. I am fortunate that I have a well- qualified but also honest mechanic. I intend to drive this until I can't. I have put 20K miles on it thus far.

