Used 2004 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A family of Volvo drivers-
i bought this car at a Volvo specialist center in 2012 with 125,000 miles for just 7,998. I was going to use it for a year, due to a short term job in New York, so I didn't really care about what it was. My mom drives a C70 and told me to buy the car. It has been absolutely fantastic, now in 2015 we have 156,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. There have been some expensive maintenance costs (150$-550$ services) and also suspension and axle components (1000$ over the years) but the thing to remember is that it's European and our X5 costs 3 times more to maintain. For such a nice car I'm willing to pay some more. It is important to note that I go to a local Volvo service specialty shop, and NOT A DEALER. Prices are about half what I would pay there, and even more savings for used parts. Also this car is ultra safe, my two kids learned to drive in this car, and this holiday season I plan to give it to my oldest... And of course as a replacement I'll be sure to buy the new XC90. The best thing about this car is the amount of small features that really add up: price, gas mileage (I get 35 on i40 even when the epa says 26, and yes I actually calculated it along with the trip computer), safety, (there are 6 giant airbags and stability control is an option fitted to my car), cold starts (never had a problem in -20 weather, AV/heat( the best ever, I'm never hot or cold for more than a minute, and the seats are so supremely comfortable. And that's all for 8,000$!!!! Be advised: the 2004-2006 models have a stronger reliability record than the 1998-2003 (preface lift model)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Would buy again...
I have a 2004, 2.9L straight-6 (no turbo) Volvo S80 with over 94,000 miles. I am getting about 19mpg city and 26mpg highway; not bad for a 4000lb tank. The seats are EXTREMELY comfortable and the vehicle feels very solid all around. I feel very safe in this car and would not drive anything else because Volvo does not cut corners on safety. They had side airbags STANDARD in 1998, WOW! The American and Japanese automakers cannot touch Volvo's safety record. Knock on wood, I haven't had anything major go wrong with it, just a broken popup cup holder. Like most cars, the Volvos will love you if you give them some love. Maintain them and you shouldn't worry about reliability.
Best vehicle made!!!
The 2004 Volvo 2.5 turbo is an excellent car. It is a 5 cylinder turbocharged engine with a 5 speed automatic transmission fwd. It gets great fuel economy(31-33) hwy-(20 city) and has wonderful go!I could never say anything but great things about this vehicle. If you ever have a chance to own one buy it, you will never regret doing so. Mine is white with camel leather a beautiful combination loaded with options. Buy one if someone will part with it, mine stays in the garage and is pampered to keep it as nice as possible.
Very happy even years later
It's unfortunate that these other owners have had a lot of problems. I have had very little problems. My cig lighter will blow every once in a while, but it's when I'm running 2 chargers at the same time so I just keep extra 20 AMP fuses in the car. The drink holders are no the best designs, but overall I have had no serious problems.
S80 Reliability
At 79,000 miles this car is on its third transmission. The front struts have broken through nornal driving. It has had two leaks of transmission fluid. The second leak required the radiator to be removed to replace a hose. The interior design makes it very difficult to see traffic behind you. This is our third (and last) Volvo. Repairs this year alone came to over $4000.
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2004 Volvo S80 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner