Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S60 Sedan T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$976
|$1,006
|$1,035
|$4,885
|Maintenance
|$409
|$2,348
|$1,391
|$1,048
|$1,819
|$7,015
|Repairs
|$722
|$1,104
|$1,188
|$1,280
|$1,376
|$5,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,325
|Financing
|$1,148
|$922
|$682
|$427
|$155
|$3,334
|Depreciation
|$5,700
|$2,674
|$2,285
|$1,948
|$1,663
|$14,270
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,527
|$9,553
|$8,125
|$7,358
|$7,745
|$44,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$6,561
|Maintenance
|$549
|$3,154
|$1,869
|$1,407
|$2,443
|$9,421
|Repairs
|$970
|$1,482
|$1,596
|$1,719
|$1,848
|$7,616
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,780
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,238
|$917
|$574
|$208
|$4,479
|Depreciation
|$7,656
|$3,592
|$3,069
|$2,617
|$2,233
|$19,166
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,482
|$12,831
|$10,913
|$9,883
|$10,402
|$59,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$4,789
|Maintenance
|$401
|$2,302
|$1,364
|$1,027
|$1,783
|$6,877
|Repairs
|$708
|$1,082
|$1,165
|$1,255
|$1,349
|$5,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,125
|$904
|$669
|$419
|$152
|$3,269
|Depreciation
|$5,588
|$2,622
|$2,240
|$1,910
|$1,630
|$13,990
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,301
|$9,366
|$7,966
|$7,214
|$7,593
|$43,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,431
|$6,752
|Maintenance
|$565
|$3,246
|$1,923
|$1,448
|$2,514
|$9,697
|Repairs
|$998
|$1,526
|$1,643
|$1,770
|$1,902
|$7,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,600
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,832
|Financing
|$1,586
|$1,275
|$943
|$591
|$214
|$4,609
|Depreciation
|$7,879
|$3,697
|$3,158
|$2,693
|$2,298
|$19,726
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,934
|$13,206
|$11,232
|$10,172
|$10,706
|$61,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S60 T6 Polestar T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$6,609
|Maintenance
|$553
|$3,177
|$1,882
|$1,417
|$2,461
|$9,490
|Repairs
|$977
|$1,493
|$1,608
|$1,732
|$1,862
|$7,671
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$923
|$578
|$210
|$4,511
|Depreciation
|$7,711
|$3,618
|$3,091
|$2,636
|$2,249
|$19,306
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,595
|$12,925
|$10,993
|$9,955
|$10,478
|$59,947
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:not available
