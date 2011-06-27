Used 2015 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Totally enjoying my 2015.5 S60 T5 AWD slin3 , 09/11/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I have driven my 2015.5 S60 T5 AWD with Platinum package and BLIS for more than 1 month. Before purchase, I also test-drove 2014 BMW 328i xDrive, 2014 Lexus IS250 AWD, 2015 Audi A3 Quattro, 2014 Acura TL SH-AWD, in addition to 2014 S60 T5 (non-AWD). While I bought the car mainly for crash rating and safety feature, I was pleasantly surprised by how well/fun/engaging it runs. Among all the cars I tested, only 328i is slightly more fun with a much higher price tag. During the summer promotion I also got 5-year free maintenance. Overall a great value, with superior interior comfort, fun driving experience, and unbeatable safety features. Report Abuse

2015.5 T5 Platinum Shines Brightly roubaud , 06/30/2015 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had a 2012 S60 T5 and loved it, but wanted xenons (all Volvo cars should have xenons period). The 2015.5 platinum makes an already good car superb. It's simply fun to drive -- not as fun as my old Merc C230 coupe, but still pretty darn good for a sedan. Mileage in the first few months is about 33 hwy and 28-29 combined -- that should get better, indeed I hope it does with the touted drive-e engine (I was at 24 combined in my 2012 T5). 14 months later my combined mileage barely holds on to 29mpg -- that's equal to or less than many CUVs on the market now; one would think it'd be well over 30 in a small sedan. After being saved by the collision mitigation warning light and beep (almost rear ended someone), it's now something I ignore. It will go off when I'm driving in housing divisions and weaving around parked cars on the road. What I REALLY wish this car had was more tech, or easy tech. I want to be on my phone or desktop and EASILY send directions to a destination (because it takes FOREVER to do it in the car). You have to use a special app / website, then it doesn't always load in the car, and if it does, it will take many, many minutes. So, still a lot of updating to do there. I also wish with voice nav you could say "Nearest Arby's" or whatever, instead of being forced into "Nearest restaurant" and scrolling through the list forever; all that time when my eyes are not on the road. But hands down one of the BEST radar cruise control systems -- takes you all the way down to zero and has excellent distance (much farther than my wife's loaded Mazda 6). Otherwise, great performance, love the turbo, awesome seats on my long trips, still looks good, not many others drive one (a shame!), and the value is superb for what you get. Absolutely a BMW and MERC alternative. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car - Great Value mitsu_david , 12/30/2014 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I was going to lease a '14 at model year end, but they made me the same deal on a '15 with better equipment. I REALLY like this car. The interior is very refined and comfortable. I don't always fit well in cars with sunroofs but I have plenty of head room. Performance is excellent, mileage good, lease terms were fantastic including full maintenance and warranty. Stereo system is nice and road noise manageable. My only quibble is with the styling which isn't bad, but a little too reminiscent of a Ford Fusion. All round very happy. I compared to Cadillac ATS, Lincoln MKZ, BMW 325i It was the most affordable and really didn't require any compromises (MKZ had a little more space) Update. It's a good car. It's a little boring. The mileage doesn't come anywhere close to what they claim on the sticker but that problem seems to be industry wide. It remains a very good value for the money Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No one talks about tall people ajbcohen , 12/16/2014 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I love my S60, and I'm about to lease another one. One review comment I have not seen anywhere is that the car is great for tall drivers! I am 6'4". The front seats are very adjustable and provide a lot of head/leg space, and the telescoping steering wheel range is better than in all other cars I tested in its class. Many reviews mention that there is limited leg room in the 2nd row. What are people expecting? This is a mid-size sport sedan. When you have people in the back, you have to adjust your seat and drive in a less-than-optimal position. Get real. Overall - I highly recommend this car for multiple reasons (running out of allowable space here). Report Abuse