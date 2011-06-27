Used 2006 Volvo S60 R Consumer Reviews
The best of both worlds
I bought my S60R used with 63,000 miles and drove it 2,700 miles the first five days (a lot of travel). The car was comfortable, and I never felt tired after a long drive. The Comfort suspension setting does imitate a luxury ride, but make no mistake: this is a sports car attempting to give you a little more comfort if needed. The Volvo S60 R was made for the Sport suspension setting. This car is reliable, handles excellent, provides ample low to mid-range torque, and inspires confidence in the driver. For me: City 22mpg, Highway 28mpg. If you want to drive this car with a heavy foot, expect less. This car is the perfect balance between the daily driver and weekend warrior.
For a Type R Personality
In a matter of a second my fuel sipping, turbo spooling Saab, as well as my ego, plowed into a short bus. (Literally) A week later Saab went bust. After much deliberation, I picked up a 2006 S60R with a 100,000 warranty for $16k. This car is FAST and makes the noise of 1/2 a Lamborghini Gallardo. The adjustable suspension and stereo are amazing. This car does take some getting used to, however. I cannot start the engine without feeling as though it guzzled an 1/8th of a tank. The turning circle makes you think of Kirstie Alley trying to do gymnastics, when in a parking lot. Once you unleash it on the road however, all of that disappears as fast the cars in your rear view mirror.
Volvo S60R, 2006
This S60R has had chronic suspension and alignment problems such that all 4 tires were cupped after 6000 miles. Of the 4 tires, the right-rear tire has the worst cupping. Attempts by the dealer to fix problem were not initially pursued and are now reluctantly pursued. Ongoing
Discreet Fun
I looked at BMW, Audi, and MB, and by far the best power/quality/features combination for the money was the S60R. The car performs at its best with quality 93 octane gasoline. By quality I mean from Shell, Exxon, Chevron, etc., not Texaco, Citgo, etc. Any low quality gas or under 93 octane and you will have a non turbo S60 2.5L. Also, it is important to have the foot on the entire accelerator pedal for best results. City driving and hard acceleration now and then, yields 21-22 mpg. Almost nobody knows what is under the hood, so it is fun to see other drivers trying to race you from light to light and being left behind every single time.
S60 R
The S60 R is an outstanding car. I recommend this car to everybody. The best feature of this car is the active chassis setting. You really see the difference in handling on the different road types. The performance of the car is great. My transmission is auto, the manual trans take away one full sec from 0-60. The quality of the interior is excellent; you will see all the gizmos that the car has. The space of the back seats is very small. But if you have kids just buy a mini van. If you are going to buy a Volvo s60r I recommend you to buy the sport body option. This option gives the car the sporty look that will turn head.This car is also AWD; basically the car is glue to the road.
