Used 2010 Volvo S40 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The best at the price

Earl, 09/07/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Got the car early this year; first thing i noticed was the torque, i love the strength of the car,its powerful, good gearbox, bit of a hard drive,that just makes it more sporty. I am happy i bought it, it handles corners well for a fwd car. the motor makes that sound...nuts man,love it to bits

My second Volvo

Dave T, 07/22/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

My first Volvo was a very used, "beater" 1966 122S, reliable as an anvil, quirks and all. A few months back, after a lot of research, I purchased a 2010 S40 2.4i. After being severely injured in an auto accident I wanted a safe, practical, small car with good handling characteristics and decent performance. I drove a C30, then an S40 and decide that the S40 was for me. Besides daily driving I have logged 1200 miles on a road trip to Connecticut from Ohio and back putting in two 550 mile days in comfort.

Solid ride

thurstrw, 02/11/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Picked up my S40 AWD R5 turbo in Sweden in early January. Have driven it 1200 miles since, through a lot of snow and construction on the autobahns, as well as urban driving in tight European streets. I love the stability of the car; it inspires more confidence than anything else I've had. Corners very flat. The acceleration is fine with me. Great sound system.

2nd Volvo S40

R Johnson, 10/26/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 1.9% fin, maint covered for 5yrs/60K miles pursuaded me to buy 2nd S40 (prior being '06). Ownership experience has exceeded every reasonable expectation. With few exceptions (AC compressor), maint expense has been more than reasonable, considerably less than had I settled on another luxury make (considered BMW, Lexus). Seating is very comfortable, interior asthetically clean and simple, dash/instrumentation very intuitive. Subtle changes from my prior S40 is improved center console, USB/AUX/iPOD interface, Bluetooth, Satelite/HD radio, Auto- Climate control, BLIS. performance/handling is tight and responsive, though not as that as the '06 (which had sport-tuned suspension)

My Second Volvo S40 2010

Larry, 04/13/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my second Volvo S40 and loving everything about it. The style, fit and finish of this car is very nice. It is a very solid well built car with every bit of safety in it. I just traded in my prius because I wanted more comfort and safety. I would rather pay more for gas and feel safe with my family in the car.

