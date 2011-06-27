  1. Home
Used 2008 Volvo S40 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
31 reviews
2008 S40 easy choice after accident

Jeff, 02/02/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Last year a huge chunk of steel fell off a truck and bounced into my lane while I was traveling about 60mph on an interstate. My 2006 S40 was totaled but I only had a sore back for a couple of weeks. Having been an auto appraiser for 6 years I consider myself an expert on assessing damage. I am sure I would have had a major injury in most other cars of any size. I was so impressed with the way the car took the accident that my first choice was a 2008 S40. I have had my 2008 about a year now and love it!

Great car for the value

topgeardreams, 01/12/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Recently picked up my 08 S40 T5 AWD. Compared to competition the value is great; higher rate of depreciation means this is a good used car to pick up (if you're planning on keeping it for a while). You would have to pay much more for similar Legacy GT or Audi A4. Handling is better than most sedans, but not as tight as an A4 in the steering or suspension. Good enough for spirited driving. While climbing mtn passes turbo seems to make more than ample power on my way to Tahoe. Acceleration isn't great either at low or midrange. (Tranny on auto keeps revs low, so using the tiptronic helps) On snow and ice the Haldex type awd system performs almost invisibly. Overall a very good buy. 24mpg avg

Volvo S40 T5 AWD

Joe, 02/25/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My Volvo S40 T5 AWD is my first Volvo. I replaced a Saab 9-3. I have only owned the Volvo for a month, however I can say that this is a very solid automobile. The ride and handling are excellent. The AWD gives a feeling of being glued to the road. I used the vehicle during a recent New England snowstorm and the car did not slide at all. There was never any wheel spin. The fit and finish are second to none. The leather seats are extremely comfortable and can be adjusted for a perfect fit. The car is solid for a smaller vehicle. It feels as if; it is cut out of a single piece of Swedish steel. The interior design is simple and clean, yet elegant. The exterior design stands out.

Love my Volvo S40 b/c it is reliable and strong

Courtney B., 02/17/2016
2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2008 S40 Volvo used in 2009. I love this car. It has a few quirks. First, the radio was super stylish in 2009, but now I wish it was easier to upgrade. Second, it goes through batteries. I haven't had the tire issues others complain of. The REALLY good news is that I've been in two accidents and just shook them off. Someone plowed into me and you can barely tell. It's got that Volvo strength. Second, I haven't had any mechanical issues. I get it looked at by the dealer once a year, but outside of tire and battery replacements, I haven't had to deal with anything beyond regular upkeep. I love this car and I want to keep it forever, assuming I can figure out a way to upgrade the radio. It's so reliable. It still runs great at 10 years old.

Nice But Expensive

Pat, 07/07/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car has been really good up till lately. I purchased this vehicle brand new with only 2 miles on it; now I am at 45,380 miles. Within the last month... Navigation quit working - dealer had to order a whole new head unit for it... Strange & Annoying rattle in the passenger side door - ended up being loose rivets that hold the window in the door. They also did some software update as well. This was all covered under warranty. This car never seems to hold an alignment. Just home today from having the 3rd alignment since I got this car new. This is the first vehicle I have ever had to do a alignment on. Hopefully the third time is a charm.

