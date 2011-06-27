Used 2003 Volvo S40 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A Great Car
It handles great, good quality, gas mileage superb--36mpg on a 1000 mile hilly trip through VA,WV,and OH with the cruise set at 70 and 3 adults. I love the turbo and the fact that the cruise never kicks out on long steep grades and provides good acceleration when needed. I don't understand the other reviewer's problems with brakes. Mine are still the original. I get 39 mpg driving a back and forth over an 80mi (160) stretch over the Blue Ridge Mts. I love the computer mpg meter giving instantaneous and avg mpg. The other features (heated seats, pockets in front of seat base) are nice. Overall a great little car. It could use a little more floor room for rear occupants.
S40 Exceeds Expectations
My S40 began life as a RENTAL CAR, and 30k miles later, I purchased it. Why this car? Initially because of its value, reputation, style, & service competency at the dealership. I haven't had a single problem with my car. I commute 50 comfortable miles r/t daily, and get 30+mpg. I've never struggled to merge into fast moving traffic. I keep it clean, change the oil myself, and monitor fluid levels and tire pressure/wear. Volvo has higher value over time, and is safer than most other cars on the road. When I want 'performance' acceleration/handling/braking, I'll put on my helmet and leathers, and head for a track day on my superbike. My car is more than competent at what I expect from a car.
Love my 2003 S40
I purchased my 2003 S40 in 07 with only 4600 miles on it. Ultimately a new car! I couldn't be happier with it. It's quick to get out the way & handles nicely, especially in the Florida rains. I do wish the back seat had more room for passengers, but it's a great excuse to get out of driving! I feel safe driving, especially at night. I've had no major issues, replaced a headlight & put on a new set of Michelins. I'll definitely replace it with another Volvo.
:thumbs up:
I was trying to decide on whether I should buy a new S40, new A4, or new 325i. Just by looking at hp/curb weight or tq/curb weight, the S40 is way ahead of the two. It beats both the A4 and 325i in torque (a fat torque band) while weighing in at under 2800lbs, while the other two are above 3200lbs. This makes a HUGE difference. Although this car is obviously not aimed at being a performance vehicle, it still handles well. The 325i or A4 may beat the S40 in an AutoX course (325 being FR and A4 being awd), but it really doesn't matter since this car will not be raced. I just wanted a sensible car that drives and looks nice.
The Lilttle Engine That Could
What a super little car, I've owned other Volvos, but this is amazing built. Outstanding throttle response for such a prize machine. Imagine driving from Torrance, Ca to San Diego, Ca on ten dollars worth of gas in 2008! Wow! I love this car, my Cayanne S was fast, but nothing compared to this little speed demon. Thanks a lot Sweden.
