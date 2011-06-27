Used 2001 Volvo S40 SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leather/clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Height56 in.
Wheel base100.9 in.
Length177.8 in.
Width67.6 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Gray
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
