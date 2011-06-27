  1. Home
Used 2006 Volvo C70 Features & Specs

Overview
$38,710
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$38,710
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$38,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$38,710
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower218 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$38,710
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$38,710
8 total speakersyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$38,710
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$38,710
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$38,710
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$38,710
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$38,710
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$38,710
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.8 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3330 lbs.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
$38,710
Exterior Colors
  • Solid Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • White Pearlescent
  • Zanzibar Gold Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leather
  • Quartz, cloth
  • Calcite Cream, leather
  • Off-black, leather
  • Off-black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$38,710
235/45R17 94V tiresyes
Null tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$38,710
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$38,710
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
