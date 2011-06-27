Used 2001 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Sexy just like me!
I Absolutely love this car! My honey purchased for me. He loves me! I always loved Volvo for safety but when I saw her I fell in love. This car has saved my life and is so dependable! It has the best "get out of the way" I have ever seen! Tractor coming down the road something extended on my side of the road, I couldn't see it until the last second. Cut the wheel at 70 and back. Never Lost Control! I'm still here kids too! Yes a bit rough at times. So what! This is the Only issue I will gladly live with! The top is almost always down. And I can park without worrying about theft. Misplaced the keys once. Could not open the car even by reaching in and hitting the locks. It totally shut down. WOW!
Nice ride and comfort
Make sure the timing belt has been changed if over 75K on odometer and make sure routine maintenance has been done. Check the convertible top for wear and test the retraction, check engine compartment for oil/fluid leaks and cleanliness. Test drive and check acceleration, braking, and shifting.
tylerc70
I didn't start off as a volvo fan, but how can you resist a sexy convertible and safety in one package? My greatest pet peeve is the flimsy cup holder.
Dream Car was a LEMON!
This was my dream car (not). I had it 19 mo. that's all I could take. In the shop 15x's all minor but come on. I had all the issues prev. stated plus a cracked dash that I was told is common in a Volvo (should have been told before I bought) would cost $2300 to fix. The constant rattle noise was so unnerving that I could not relax & drive. Also my SRS light came on 4x in the shop for each till they replaced the air bag.It was a huge sacrifice to buy this so called dream car that leaked from the window seals so bad that my carpet had to be pulled out and the pad replaced. two weeks before I got rid of it I had an oil leak and thermostat go out. I babied this car there is no excuse for such a rip-off
convertible volvo
it's a very fun car to drive with lots of options. it is very reliable and comfortable car as well.
