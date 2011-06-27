Estimated values
2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,856
|$38,130
|$42,598
|Clean
|$32,706
|$36,839
|$41,155
|Average
|$30,404
|$34,257
|$38,268
|Rough
|$28,102
|$31,675
|$35,382
Estimated values
2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,052
|$39,474
|$44,100
|Clean
|$33,860
|$38,138
|$42,606
|Average
|$31,477
|$35,465
|$39,618
|Rough
|$29,094
|$32,792
|$36,630
Estimated values
2017 Audi A7 Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,853
|$42,402
|$47,160
|Clean
|$36,566
|$40,967
|$45,562
|Average
|$33,992
|$38,096
|$42,367
|Rough
|$31,419
|$35,225
|$39,172