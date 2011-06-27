Used 1995 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best of the Best
Bought this car off my dad in the early 2000s for my college commute. The amount of options this car had inside put the much newer models to shame. Heated power seats with memory and heated dimming mirrors were just a few to mention. Ok, no GPS nav at that time, but 12 cd changer made the trick. The power, the traction, and the reliability were unprecedented. A lot of cargo room, and the passagers were extremely comfortable. The car was driving in Toronto, Canada where snow isn't shy. Bad on gas for the current trend, but back in '95, gas wasn't too big of an issue. I'd recommend this vehicle again as a first car to anyone. Safety, power, luxury, practicability all in one!
Upscale Wagon
We purchased our 960 Wagon used in early 2003 with only 40K mile. I've owned 5 Volvos prior to this and we've been very pleased with them (with the exception of the 1979 265 Wagon - PRV V-6 engine isn't very good). Our 960 is the most powerful Volvo we've owned and the most luxurious. It still feels utilitarian, but you get lots of nice amenities - Leather, moonroof, 6 disc changer, chrome wheels, power seats, etc. Why do you buy a Volvo? Of course, the safest car on the road and the 960 gives you the feeling of safety. This car feels safer than the 240's we've owned. I like the improvements over our 760 turbo. I don't like the extra repairs this car has had.
One of the best
I was buying this car for my daughter 2003 over Ebay with 201000 miles on it. Now the car have past 420000 miles and still running good. The internel leak on the engine was the two first years of the car 1992-1993. But Volvo was replacing those engine for free what I have talk to Volvo Dealer about. And that the engine was made by Renault, I don't think so, that was the V6 engine in Volvo 260, 760 and 780. What I have find out the was working together with Porshe in Germany, to build this six cylinder engine and the 5 cylinder in Volvo 850. That was therefore they have so much trouble with the Renault,Peugeot and Citroen V6 engine.
Very useful Wagon
Our wagon has been very useful. Great for hauling stuff and camping. This is our 5th Volvo and by far the most luxurious. This is not a luxury car, like our BMW 540i, Infiniti M45 or Mercedes 300CE. It does have some really nice amenities, such as dual power memory seats, power moon roof, chrome wheels, antilock brakes, cd changer, Leather interior, Power package, etc. We took her on a two week camping trip and she performed great. The 2.9 straight 6 is a nice engine. 4 wheel discs are good. Suspension is fairly well controlled. We have had our share of maintenance/repair issues, but nothing like our BMW or MBZ. This is one of the last rear wheel drive Volvos.
95 960 Wagon
Fun to drive but numerous expensive problems detracted from onership experience. Engine failed at 139,000 miles due to "porous block syndrome" which is common with the 2.9L aluminum block inline 6 cylinder engine. Virtually entire AC system had to be replaced. Leather trim on door panels was poorly adhered and delaminated. Factory Alpine stereo was phenomenal. Expensive to maintain. Be careful.
