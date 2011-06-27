Used 1997 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Best Volvo baristablaine , 06/12/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This Volvo 850 has been the best car I have ever owned. I currently Have 315,000 miles on it. Report Abuse

Good Used Car Value robkn , 10/12/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Just bought a '97 base with automatic - has 124k miles. Rides like a limo - best front seats I have ever seen. Getting 25 mpg in mixed driving. Find one that has been maintained and you can keep it forever. You may spend some repair money every year, but it is cheaper than a car payment. Report Abuse

Best Value george , 08/02/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought it last year (second owner), and couldn't be happier. Very solid, powerful, reliable, and smooth. Very fun to drive. I feel very safe in it, and therefore feel comfortable with my kids driving it. I've had to replace the alternator, that's all, but I have 175,000 miles on it, so what do you expect? Despite the mileage, it still runs very smooth, I imagine as smooth as when it was new. I love driving this car! I would definitely consider another Volvo on my next purchase. The only other fix was the gas cap cover, it no longer locks, but it's very minor and have yet to fix it. Report Abuse

Still purrs like a kitten @ 208,500 miles! volvoinme , 07/23/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is by far the best used car I have ever purchased! Considering it had 160,000 on it when I bought it. It runs great, gets decent gas mileage and has only died on me once because the fuel pump quit! (Was the original) All I have to say is volvo might be an expensive car to buy, but like the old saying goes "You get what you pay for" I will buy another volvo, as this one is not my last! Report Abuse