Used 1997 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Best Volvo
This Volvo 850 has been the best car I have ever owned. I currently Have 315,000 miles on it.
Good Used Car Value
Just bought a '97 base with automatic - has 124k miles. Rides like a limo - best front seats I have ever seen. Getting 25 mpg in mixed driving. Find one that has been maintained and you can keep it forever. You may spend some repair money every year, but it is cheaper than a car payment.
Best Value
I bought it last year (second owner), and couldn't be happier. Very solid, powerful, reliable, and smooth. Very fun to drive. I feel very safe in it, and therefore feel comfortable with my kids driving it. I've had to replace the alternator, that's all, but I have 175,000 miles on it, so what do you expect? Despite the mileage, it still runs very smooth, I imagine as smooth as when it was new. I love driving this car! I would definitely consider another Volvo on my next purchase. The only other fix was the gas cap cover, it no longer locks, but it's very minor and have yet to fix it.
Still purrs like a kitten @ 208,500 miles!
This is by far the best used car I have ever purchased! Considering it had 160,000 on it when I bought it. It runs great, gets decent gas mileage and has only died on me once because the fuel pump quit! (Was the original) All I have to say is volvo might be an expensive car to buy, but like the old saying goes "You get what you pay for" I will buy another volvo, as this one is not my last!
I won't consider anything but Volvo
Traded in a 740 with 170,000 for an 850 with 58,000. I had the rear seal oil leak problem, but once that was fixed, this car has been a dream. I now have 130,000 miles and it runs just as smooth as the day I got it. I'm turning it over to our newly licensed teenage daughter and getting a used S70 (which by the way, is what my husband drives). I strongly recommend the scheduled 5,000 maintenance. Our local dealers service dept is simply the best. We couldn't ask for better!
