Used 1996 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car!! josh63 , 11/05/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 2 months ago. It had about 144,500 miles on it when I got it. I just hit 150,000 today! I have to say the one downfall of this vehicle is the gas mileage I average 26mpgs. I willl say in the short time that I have owned this car I have been pleased, I commute about 1.5 hours to and from school so its holding up to about 150 miles a day, which is very good for a car of its age. The interior is very comfortable, and very well designed, my driver seat heater quit working, that is the only downfall I have seen on the inside. The car also handles very well in the rain, I hate to say it but I almost enjoy driving in the rain now!! When this one dies I WILL have another one!

Great fun and reliable car to drive! loveswedcars25 , 04/22/2012 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my car a year ago from one of my brothers friends. It had been sitting in his garage barely used and barely ran. When I got it, it had 140,000 miles on it, now the odometer reads 150,800 miles. I haven't had any real problem with it. Except for a fuel filter going out, but that's a cheap fix. It has always ran strong and never left me completely stranded on the side of the road. The interior is great, very roomy and comfortable. The engine is like the energizer bunny, it just keeps going and going. And the fact that the car come stock with a underbelly cover makes driving on rocky roads way less worry-some. When this car dies, if it ever does, I will own another Volvo!

First Car, But not the last Volvo! swedish_love , 03/29/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my 96' 850 in 2009, as my first car, with 112k miles on it. Other than a few select electrical & accessory issues (radio, sunroof, bulbs), and irksome mechanical issues (ac compressor failure) this car has been a complete joy to own. Without a doubt the most comfortable car I've had the pleasure of driving. Smooth, quiet and the exhaust note is quite soothing. Engine reliability has been flawless. I can't say enough great things about this car, just make sure to keep a few extra bucks socked away for maintenance.

a truly great car and hard worker krizy1 , 04/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought my volvo from a friend of mine.. he had neglected to car somewhat,so i had to do a few maintenance things. this car is easy to work on,parts for the most part are inexpensive. although there are a few things i wouldn't fix myself. over cheap to up keep.. fun as hell to drive.,flip it into sport mode and away you..,it's fast,.,responsive,over engineered.the only complaint would be gas mileage in the city.,but still not awful.. just could be better.. i love my volvo.