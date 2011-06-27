Used 1995 Volvo 850 Wagon Consumer Reviews
I love my Volvo
I love my 850. It is my first car that my family has owned since 1997. Four years ago when I started driving it I was admittedly ashamed to have a "soccer mom car". My attitude quickly changed. Its a N/A four speed automatic that is going on 274000 miles. The car is showing its age with little squeaks and rattles, the hatch no longer stays open on its own, and little bits and bobs seem to be wearing out. Despite this it has been an incredibly safe form of transportation. While repairs are far from cheap, the engine and transmission are bulletproof and continue to work well, and I tend to push this wagon very hard.
Speedy Masochist, Inexpensive Oldy
I bought a 95 Turbo wagon 14 months ago. It had been loved by 2 owners, 220,000 miles. Finding it was not easy. I looked at 6 different wagons before I found my car. Luckily, I met a local mechanic/enthusiast in LA, twice I was close to buying but hired him to inspect the vehicles which I highly recommend. Both times I avoided buying pieces of junk from liars. Do your research, know the common problems. I bought the car and restored the interior for next to nothing thanks to all of the junkyards in the area. Also had the engine restored and swapped my auto trans for a manual. The car is amazing for what I paid. I purchased a tune, and the car is so viscous, a blast to drive.
Older is Better
I bought my Volvo 850 GLT Wagon on e- bay over three years ago. It was a one owner car with all the service records. The car had over 100,000 miles on it and drove like it was brand new. I am happy to say that I almost have 200,000 miles on it and it still drives excellent. This has been the VERY BEST car I have ever owned! I have had to replace the very basic items such as brakes and burned out lights. The engine never fails, warm or cold, starts right up, even if left for weeks at a time she fires right up. Did I mention how good they are in the snow? Excellent Snow Car! I have thought about buying a newer Volvo but with GM in the picture I think I will stay will the pre GM."Older is Better
Not a bad car
I received this car from my parents when they got another car. They bought it new from a dealer in 1995. It has never failed to start on me. Recently, I replaced the starter because it was going, and it would take 3-4 cranks to get it to turn, but it always started. The electric seat modules are busted, and do not work. I'm sure it would be an easy aftermarket fix. The heated seats also no longer work. Mechanically, there is a slight oil leak coming from the bottom of the engine, but no one can figure it out. I drove from Florida to New Mexico with ZERO oil, because the Oil Lube station in FL didn't secure the oil pan cap, however the car is still running 1 year later, with no problems.
awesome swedish luxury wagon
this car is beautiful. runs like a beast. i have 122,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. volvo's are known to make it to the million mile mark. never had any problems with it, just the normal wear and tear all cars get when over 100,000 miles. excellent car in the snow when equipped with winter package. feel very safe in this car. it is very good at catching speed. love the factory premium sound system. to sum it all up everything about this car is excellent!
