Used 1994 Volvo 850 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned kfluharty , 08/08/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Don't let the miles scare you when you are looking for a used Volvo. Mine had 152,000 miles on it when I bought it. Just passed 230,000 and this thing still runs and drives like a new car. She's built like a tank. Regular maintenance and the odd sensor or ball joint and this thing will run forever. FOLLOW THE VOLVO RECOMMENDED MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE!! I bought this car used 3 years ago after it was recommended by 3 different people. I have owned over 25 cars including Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans, Jeeps, a Ford, several GM products, and a BMW and this one is BY FAR the best vehicle I've ever owned. My friends kept telling me "Once you own a Volvo, you'll never own another car. They were right.

A Good Car...all in all Joe , 05/12/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful has 137k, bought with 103k. Problems: - Throttle body hose, mass airflow meter, and spark plugs (about $700) at 129k - New ceramic brakes and rotors ($475) -New wiper/cruise control stock (replaced on my own at $35) Benefits: - Very comfortable car, perfect for long trips! - 26-30mpg highway - Rear seats fold flat...and passenger seat. It can sleep somebody in there!

Take care of it & it will take care of U Sinika , 09/18/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 850 turbo wagon brand new in 93 and have put 195,374 fun filled miles on it in the past 13 years. I have religiously maintained it as instructed by the owner's manual and have had no major problems with it. Most of the reviews Ive read about this car were given by people who bought one used and obviously did not have their mechanic look it over before purchasing. As long as you take care of this car, it will take care of you. I have changed the oil regularly and I use mobil one synthetic exclusively. The only major repairs Ive had to perform is replacing an a/c evaporator @ 132,000 miles. Other than that, Ive only had to replace the usual wear & tear items,tires,filters,etc

MY BEST VOLVO YET GEORGE BICI , 07/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful MY TURBO WAGON IS FASTER THAN ANY CAR I HAVE EVER DRIVEN. EVEN FASTER THAN MY 1997 MERCEDES E 320. ITS PROBABLY THE BEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED IN 55 YEARS OF DRIVING. THIS IS MY 5TH VOLVO USEED AS A FAMILY CAR