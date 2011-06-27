Used 1993 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews
300,000 KMs and still a great ride!
My 850GLT is the 6th car I have owned, and by far the best. I've been driving it for 13 years, and it has never let me down. The body is impeccable, having no rust whatsoever. Find a good Volvo mechanic who doesn't over charge for repairs, and you've got it made with this car. No unusual repairs required, only routine maintenance, with a new timing belt being a bit pricey. Overall, cheap to run.
My Life, My Love, My Volvo 850
This is without a shaddow of a doubt the best car I have ever owned. I purchased it used two years ago, and have loved every second of owning this car. It does like to get attention when it comes to the maitenence department, but its not an issue when I think about how much I love the car. I'm almost to 150k and haven't had any major problems until a fuel regulator went out the other day, and all my friends kept trying to crank it, and ruined the engine. So, I'm having to replace the engine, oh well, it's worth it to me.
85 GLS
i bought the car super cheap and put a chunk of money in it immediately to be assured that it was good for the long haul. Water pump and timing belt were done along with a host of things that 19 years and 138,000 miles could cause. So far, 2 months and 3,000 miles later, it is still humming along and a great city/ touring car. i hope to update the report in a year with more of the same.
Viv was a great car, a terrific value
We owned the car for 14 years, I drove my son in it when he was 3, he learned to drive in it and got his permit and drove it the last 20,000 miles, very reliable, a real value for what we paid.
Volvo: Spoiled For Life!
I have had a lot of used vehicles, but never one like this. I was shopping around and the used dealer asked me to look at the '93 Volvo 805 GLT. I am so glad that I did. It has been my best pre-owned car to date and just keeps going. I plan to keep this for many years to come, but also cannot wait to own another Volvo, unless Volvo's relationship with (now) Ford affiliation deteriates it. God knows I am not a Ford fan at all. Other than that I am a Volvo for Lifer, or as I say - Spoiled For Life! In addition it is positively the safest car I've ever owned. I accidently backed into a huge light pole. The pole budged but only a scratch on my bumper and no movement to the bumper at all!
