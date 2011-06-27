Used 1991 Volvo 740 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Neglected as can be but was a great car
This was my fourth Volvo an my first outside the 200 series, I bought it for only 900 and very neglected so I expected a lot of issues, especially at 364,000 miles. I replaced a blown turbo an tires as well as the normal Volvo tie rods, beyond that this was a fantastic car always suprisingly fast always got me where I needed to go up until almost 500,000 miles when I had an oil leak I didn't notice until too late. Was one of the most exciting cars I ever had the pleasure of owning
422k miles on a turbo'd 5 speed
This car is remarkable, it's made it almost a half of a million miles and still pulls strong, that turbo kicks hard and combined with a manual gear box and rear wheel drive it gets fun, it's actually a lot of fun. It puts a smile on my face every time I drive it even after all these years and miles, it's fast yet practical, spacious yet sporty, understated boxy appearance makes its a "sleeper" I would never drive anything else, I own nothing but Volvos, my girlfriend drives an 850 base and I also own an 850R the newer ones are okay but front wheel drive kills the soul of the brick. Avoid any Volvo newer than '98 when Ford got involved, they're money pits. Stick to the brick and you can't go wrong
Stranded. A lot.
It’s broken down in NJ, it’s broken down in PA, and it’s broken down in OH. Belts break, hoses bust, tape player eats tapes and locks up, sun roof would not open for months, but now, inexplicably, does. Roof leaks during washing. I don’t know the number of times this car has broken down. . But there are some good aspects to this car. Storage. Everywhere. And it’s good to throw strollers in the back. But, so many bad things. And it clunk clunk clunks into second gear (automatic). Not a very quick car, but that is OK.
Volvo serves lemonade
I invested in Volvo in 1991 with considerable money. I had two new children and thought I was investing in safety and quality. I am one to drive a car for its full life (i.e.10 - 15 years).
Best car I ever owned
Now I understand why volvo holds the world record for the most miles in history. My car has 181,000 miles on it and runs like new.Its fast comfortable and its alot of fun beating sports cars with a station wagon. I bought the car because my escort died on me on short notice i needed somthing cheap that was safe for the baby reliable and didn't use too much gas.I got what i wanted and more. its also fast and fun to drive.an elderly man who collected volvos needed to clear his yard due to code violations.he was selling it for $900 i bought it for $600 sure it needs paint and seat covers its 15 yrs old but wow the car is solid as a rock.fast, economic, safe, and ,reliable I see why he loves volvos.
