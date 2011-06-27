Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

Matthew Bader , 01/23/2018 TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Just bought one of the "re-engineered Touaregs that have been coming on the marketing. Car was the dealer's car, so I don't think it was ever taken out of service, but I could be wrong. With 19,000 miles on it I purchased it for 28% off list price which I consider a fair deal, but not a great deal. I had my eye on one of these for some time, and had watched a number of reviews, mostly very favorable. Overall, the car in white looks very sharp and people sometimes confuse it for a Porsche (built on the same platform as the Cayenne). So far, so good with the car. It has a great ride,-handling balance, the diesel motor gets me around 21 mph overall driving in sport mode, it is quiet and overall a very nice vehicle to be in and to drive.