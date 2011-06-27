  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

6 reviews
Best Midsize luxury car to drive -

Monish, 09/24/2018
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Nice SUV. No complaints. Have more pros and less cons. It is more comfortable and safety. Driving is much better than other midsized suvs. Loving it everyday.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
First Month with My "New" Touareg TDI

Matthew Bader, 01/23/2018
TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Just bought one of the "re-engineered Touaregs that have been coming on the marketing. Car was the dealer's car, so I don't think it was ever taken out of service, but I could be wrong. With 19,000 miles on it I purchased it for 28% off list price which I consider a fair deal, but not a great deal. I had my eye on one of these for some time, and had watched a number of reviews, mostly very favorable. Overall, the car in white looks very sharp and people sometimes confuse it for a Porsche (built on the same platform as the Cayenne). So far, so good with the car. It has a great ride,-handling balance, the diesel motor gets me around 21 mph overall driving in sport mode, it is quiet and overall a very nice vehicle to be in and to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Better TDI when compared with other makes

Nathan Drake, 07/01/2018
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Nothing to cry on it, as every make have their issues

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This one did not get away!

JimD, 07/07/2018
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
The TDI TOUAREG is going to be a hard SUV to find. VW not making TOUAREG any more.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Happy

Charles Carmosin, 11/03/2015
TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
To much road noise not happy

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
