Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews
Best Midsize luxury car to drive -
Nice SUV. No complaints. Have more pros and less cons. It is more comfortable and safety. Driving is much better than other midsized suvs. Loving it everyday.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Month with My "New" Touareg TDI
Just bought one of the "re-engineered Touaregs that have been coming on the marketing. Car was the dealer's car, so I don't think it was ever taken out of service, but I could be wrong. With 19,000 miles on it I purchased it for 28% off list price which I consider a fair deal, but not a great deal. I had my eye on one of these for some time, and had watched a number of reviews, mostly very favorable. Overall, the car in white looks very sharp and people sometimes confuse it for a Porsche (built on the same platform as the Cayenne). So far, so good with the car. It has a great ride,-handling balance, the diesel motor gets me around 21 mph overall driving in sport mode, it is quiet and overall a very nice vehicle to be in and to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Better TDI when compared with other makes
Nothing to cry on it, as every make have their issues
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This one did not get away!
The TDI TOUAREG is going to be a hard SUV to find. VW not making TOUAREG any more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Happy
To much road noise not happy
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
