Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
Touareg Nightmare
I drive a lot of miles each year, and I liked this car when it was under about 30,000 miles. I'm guessing that most of the people who are writing these reviews don't have 54,000 miles on a car this new. This car was great when I first owned it, but once I put quite a few miles on it, it turned into a nightmare. First of all this car goes through head and taillights like crazy. I've had 3 headlights and 1 taillight replaced, and every so often the check headlight warning goes on when there is no headlight out. Gas mileage could be much better. Brakes squeal constantly & they've already been replaced once (Not covered under warranty). Back seats take forever to fold down. Continued Below.
Love It!
Just got my new 2010 Touareg. Shopped Mercedes ML350, Lexus 350, Volvo CX90 - best deal and standard features. This ride is very solid. I think this is my favorite car so far. Had VW in the past '79 Bug, '84 Golf.
Awesome SUV
It's more than what I expected in an SUV. I've owned GM all of my life, 4 to be fact, and I will never return to GM ever. This vehicle has so much power hidden under it's hood. I purchased with the 19" Wheels in December and never worried about getting stuck in the snow, in fact it seemed that I had total command of the road driving in 6" of slush and never once loss control. I looked at the Arcadia, Q7, Cheyenne and CX90 and my VW has them beat hands down in Price, Performance and Fuel Economy. 28 to 34 MPG on the highway, but only 12 in the city. After 12,000 miles in just under 6 months the gas I've saved while on the road has made a Huge impression on my GM Buddies.
Great Buy
Traded a Toyota 4 Runner for the Touareg. Best luxury SUV, I found for the money. Reliability and VW customer service seems to be improving.
Excellent SUV
Great ride and handling both on and off road. Decent fuel economy for vehicle capable of towing 7000 lbs.
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Related Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner