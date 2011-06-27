Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews

Touareg Nightmare Nightmare , 07/15/2010 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I drive a lot of miles each year, and I liked this car when it was under about 30,000 miles. I'm guessing that most of the people who are writing these reviews don't have 54,000 miles on a car this new. This car was great when I first owned it, but once I put quite a few miles on it, it turned into a nightmare. First of all this car goes through head and taillights like crazy. I've had 3 headlights and 1 taillight replaced, and every so often the check headlight warning goes on when there is no headlight out. Gas mileage could be much better. Brakes squeal constantly & they've already been replaced once (Not covered under warranty). Back seats take forever to fold down. Continued Below. Report Abuse

Love It! cgf , 05/21/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Just got my new 2010 Touareg. Shopped Mercedes ML350, Lexus 350, Volvo CX90 - best deal and standard features. This ride is very solid. I think this is my favorite car so far. Had VW in the past '79 Bug, '84 Golf. Report Abuse

Awesome SUV HMB , 06/11/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's more than what I expected in an SUV. I've owned GM all of my life, 4 to be fact, and I will never return to GM ever. This vehicle has so much power hidden under it's hood. I purchased with the 19" Wheels in December and never worried about getting stuck in the snow, in fact it seemed that I had total command of the road driving in 6" of slush and never once loss control. I looked at the Arcadia, Q7, Cheyenne and CX90 and my VW has them beat hands down in Price, Performance and Fuel Economy. 28 to 34 MPG on the highway, but only 12 in the city. After 12,000 miles in just under 6 months the gas I've saved while on the road has made a Huge impression on my GM Buddies. Report Abuse

Great Buy stanleys , 07/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Traded a Toyota 4 Runner for the Touareg. Best luxury SUV, I found for the money. Reliability and VW customer service seems to be improving. Report Abuse