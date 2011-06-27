Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,056*
Total Cash Price
$23,946
SEL Premium 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,115*
Total Cash Price
$32,162
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,310*
Total Cash Price
$23,476
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,607*
Total Cash Price
$33,101
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,488*
Total Cash Price
$32,397
SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,802*
Total Cash Price
$24,415
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,100*
Total Cash Price
$34,040
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,310*
Total Cash Price
$23,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$1,013
|$466
|$2,067
|$1,353
|$1,115
|$6,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,220
|$624
|$768
|$2,612
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,288
|$1,035
|$766
|$480
|$173
|$3,743
|Depreciation
|$5,065
|$2,265
|$1,993
|$1,766
|$1,585
|$12,675
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,835
|$6,051
|$8,396
|$6,642
|$6,132
|$38,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV SEL Premium 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$1,360
|$626
|$2,776
|$1,817
|$1,497
|$8,076
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,639
|$838
|$1,032
|$3,509
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,737
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,962
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,391
|$1,029
|$645
|$233
|$5,028
|Depreciation
|$6,803
|$3,043
|$2,677
|$2,371
|$2,129
|$17,024
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,554
|$8,127
|$11,276
|$8,921
|$8,236
|$51,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$993
|$457
|$2,026
|$1,326
|$1,093
|$5,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,196
|$612
|$753
|$2,561
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,432
|Financing
|$1,263
|$1,015
|$751
|$471
|$170
|$3,670
|Depreciation
|$4,966
|$2,221
|$1,954
|$1,731
|$1,554
|$12,426
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,623
|$5,932
|$8,231
|$6,512
|$6,012
|$37,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$1,400
|$644
|$2,857
|$1,870
|$1,541
|$8,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,686
|$863
|$1,062
|$3,611
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,019
|Financing
|$1,781
|$1,431
|$1,059
|$664
|$240
|$5,175
|Depreciation
|$7,002
|$3,132
|$2,755
|$2,441
|$2,191
|$17,521
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,978
|$8,364
|$11,606
|$9,182
|$8,477
|$52,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$631
|$2,796
|$1,830
|$1,508
|$8,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,650
|$845
|$1,039
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,743
|$1,401
|$1,036
|$650
|$235
|$5,065
|Depreciation
|$6,853
|$3,065
|$2,697
|$2,389
|$2,145
|$17,148
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,660
|$8,186
|$11,359
|$8,987
|$8,297
|$51,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$1,033
|$475
|$2,107
|$1,379
|$1,137
|$6,131
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,244
|$636
|$783
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,489
|Financing
|$1,314
|$1,056
|$781
|$490
|$177
|$3,817
|Depreciation
|$5,165
|$2,310
|$2,032
|$1,800
|$1,616
|$12,923
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,048
|$6,169
|$8,560
|$6,772
|$6,252
|$38,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$1,440
|$663
|$2,938
|$1,923
|$1,585
|$8,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,734
|$887
|$1,092
|$3,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,076
|Financing
|$1,831
|$1,472
|$1,089
|$683
|$247
|$5,322
|Depreciation
|$7,201
|$3,220
|$2,833
|$2,510
|$2,253
|$18,018
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,403
|$8,601
|$11,935
|$9,442
|$8,717
|$54,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$993
|$457
|$2,026
|$1,326
|$1,093
|$5,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,196
|$612
|$753
|$2,561
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,432
|Financing
|$1,263
|$1,015
|$751
|$471
|$170
|$3,670
|Depreciation
|$4,966
|$2,221
|$1,954
|$1,731
|$1,554
|$12,426
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,623
|$5,932
|$8,231
|$6,512
|$6,012
|$37,310
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Tiguan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
