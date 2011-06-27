2019 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great family car that won’t break the bank Paul , 08/17/2019 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful No, it’s not a BMW, Audi, or Porsche (although some reviewers think it should be though). The Passat is comfortable, easy (and sometimes fun) to drive, reliable, and affordable (compared to the Japanese competition). Positives: It has plenty of rear seat leg room and a spacious trunk (way more than my 2010 Honda Accord had). Controls are accessible and easy to use. The display screen is I guess smaller than others but I really don’t want a 15” laptop screen sitting on my dashboard so it works for me. The seating is very comfortable and supportive. Steering is responsive and the car is very maneuverable. In sport mode or manual tiptronic mode, the car can perform well off the starting line and accelerates smoothly. The warranty is also excellent. Road noise is a bit pronounced on highways but surface quality has a lot to do with that (I also suspect a change in tires will fix this when I’m ready for a new set). The transmission is a bit jerky at slow stop and go speeds due to the gas-saving 6 speed transmission. I have also experienced strange issues with Apple CarPlay but using an actual Apple USB cable fixed that. All said, I’m happy with my Passat and look forward to driving it as our family car for years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Last One Florida W , 11/21/2019 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car represents the last revision of the current body style before the introduction of the significantly updated 2020 model. As a result, VW felt it necessary to prune down the model lineup for 2019 in preparation for the new look. I didn't mind, as there are better deals on outgoing models at the end of the model year. Mine was the last 2019 Passat that the dealer had in stock, and luckily it was a color I liked. I previously owned a 2012 Passat and really loved its timeless elegant styling, spacious cabin, large trunk, quiet ride and competent handling. My lease on a SUV was ending so I thought I would give the Wolfsburg Edition with the Sunroof and Tire/Wheel Package a look. The test drive felt like wearing a comfortable old pair of shoes. It had excellent acceleration, a quiet ride and the EPA fuel efficiency looked excellent. The new technology added to the Passat since my 2012 was an added bonus. I'm very pleased with the car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car, I have absolutely no complains Stephan , 10/22/2019 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my 2019 Passat Wolfsburg Edition. It drives and handles prefect. On the Highway, I don’t have loud noises. It’s a very pleased ride. Why don’t you see a VW Dealer and take him on the highway. Maybe something wrong with the door gaskets .... ? If I compare the ride on the highway with the 2017 Subaru Outback from my Wife, that’s a lot more wind noise, engine noise. Don’t get me wrong, I like the Subaru, I just what to mention it. Test ride the car and see for yourself. I would buy one anytime again and would recommend it to friends and family. Report Abuse

Still loving it - Wonderful car and great value Wayne D. , 11/14/2019 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned my 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition for more than six months and I am still loving it. It is a wonderful car. It is exceptionally roomy, responsive and agile to drive, and a tremendous value. The included active safety features (blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic monitor and back up camera) greatly increase safety. It has an elegant, yet understated and conservative appearance which I prefer in a car. Contrary to some reviews I have read, I do not find this car to be any noisier than other similarly priced and sized vehicles. Indeed, it is quieter than many similarly priced cars. It's a great car for the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse