  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Passat
More about the 2017 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,995
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,995
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,995
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Lip Spoileryes
Wheels Locksyes
Paint Protectionyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1091 lbs.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Fortana Red
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige w/Brown Piping, leatherette
  • Moonrock Gray w/Quartz Piping, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles