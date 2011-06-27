Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Thank you Bambi Phil Comstock , 11/27/2015 Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd passat.My previous 2006,v-6 model gave its life when a deer tried to occupy the same space.It had 163K miles and was fit for 100K more.Sorry to give it up,but my luck,I was 10 miles from a vw dealership and it was the end of the month(deal time).Took a step down on options but went from 28 mpg on premium to 1.8 tsi limited on regular.I'm old,and drive pretty easy,84 freeway miles a day.I'm tickling 40mpg.The new Passat is almost paying for itself(low payments).I love this new Passat.I'ts comfortable, quick enough and very sure footed in the first Wisconsin snow. This car is a great cruiser,a little softer ride than the '06 but still sporty,I don't feel the expansion joints like in the old one.Our other car is an Acura TSL,nice,but everyone in our family prefers driving the VW's.Hope this helps. as of 12/26/17,still lovin it.No issues at 43000 mi.As of 6/26/18,54K on odometer,still happy.Brakes feel like I have a bad rotor,really?,I never use them,90% freeway.But thats my only complaint.No other issues,still love driving it,hope it lasts a long time.Oh ya,I moved up an age bracket.Acura traded for a Jeep Unlimited. As of 12/28/19....63K ,Yep,bad rear rotor,that and oil changes are my only expense so far.I really am very happy with it,still love driving it. As of 1/4/2020,86,000 mi. auto trans fluid changed at 64,000mi.(scheduled)$375. I still enjoy the drive,still getting 38-40mpg hwy with soft foot,32-34 when I'm on it hard.Paying it off this mo.,ultra cheap car to own,watch out Bambi, I hope to be driving this car deep into retirement! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Passat - Lots of Room - nice accel. with good MPG Casey Fitzpatrick , 05/26/2016 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Previous vehicles: 2003 Toyota Corolla, 2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe. Current vehicles: 2014 Nissan Rogue (CVT transmission). I bought this car with about 5k mi on it. The turbo is great, combined with the 1.8L to give you decent pickup and still have great gas mileage. We put our two little ones in the back seat in car seats, and you could still have the drivers seat sit comfortably without being right up on their legs. The transmission shifts out of first gear pretty quick, which is taking some getting used to for me, and shifting can be a little harsh. The DSG transmission is odd to me...will take some getting used to (or maybe its the turbo, I dont know). Love being able to downshift a few gears to instantly get the acceleration you need to pass a car and mean mug them for driving too slow. You do feel quite a lot of the road. When I looked at used passats for sale, I noticed some uneven wear of the tires, so Im hoping to rotate them more frequently to avoid this occurring in my passat. I feel like I could stand to put the bubble mirrors on the side mirrors...there feels like a blind spot at times...it could be that I am just getting used to the larger car. Overall space is fantastic. I had one instance so far when the backup camera did not turn on when I put the car in reverse. The MPG for a car this size is amazing. 32-34 mpg on average for me! UPDATE: 12/9/16 @ 17k mi. The turbo lag is tough to get used to. Sometimes the car doesn't "go" right when you want it to. Still a very smooth ride. I am going to get the oil changed and tires rotated shortly, as I have heard of feathering issues with these cars. I do wish I would have gotten the LED lights instead of standard, but I think they can be added on later. The bluetooth and backup camera are a little quirky. There have been a few times when I put the car in reverse and the backup camera doesnt engage. A backup camera is a must for a car this size. I'm headed towards my first winter with the vehicle, so I will make sure to update after I've driven in snowy conditions. VERY IMPORTANT: I got caught in a downpour while driving this car, and realized that the windshield wiper speed was slower than I was used to in other cars. I could not see; it was very dangerous, and had to pull off of the road. I HIGHLY recommend using Rain-X or similar windshield washing fluid to keep your windshield slick so that the rain wicks away.

Overall Great yobagoya , 03/16/2016 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Went from a 2010 Suburban to my Passat to save a little on gas. Now I spend about $50 a month rather than $130, so that is a big benefit right there. Bought mine used for under $15k certified. I am 6'5" 255" and am comfortable in the drivers seat, but would probably have a hard time in the back seat. Have taken my family of 4 on vacation in this, and my 2 boys are tall as well. Everyone was comfortable. Great gas mileage and handling. When the turbo kicks in its like hitting hyper space. Took some getting used to, but very enjoyable to drive. Currently have 28,000 miles and not any issues. As with any VW, service is key. Run synthetic oil and keep up on the service. Since service can be rather expensive, would suggest if you are mechanically inclined to do as much as possible yourself. Just had a quote for a 40k service on the wifes Jetta and was almost $500, which you can do for about $150 in parts if you do it yourself. The big hit is NSG plugs which can run $15 a piece. How can you beat German ingenuity, they got it right for us tall people. I can not fit in comparable cars comfortably like Toyotas or Hondas. [non-permissible content removed]

My first review for my first VW Gabe , 04/27/2016 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've jumped from car to car quiet a bit in the last 10 years. I've started off with an old Pontiac Sunfire and G3, gone through Mercury Mariner, Dodge Neon, two Honda Civics ('04, '12), Hyundai Sonata ('11), and a Subaru Legacy ('09) and none can compete with the ride and comfort of the 2015 Passat. I'm comparing this car to the other I've had of course - the bumps on the road are hardly noticeable. The road noise is faint. The heated seats are a huge plus in the winter. However, I wish they installed "deeper" bucket seats. The salesman that sold me the car stressed, "Volkswagen, or any German car, is on a different level of comfort." I didn't believe him of course. He was there to sell me a car. Well, 2k miles later I now understand what he was saying. It's not a luxury car but it sure feels like it. The room in the cabin is incredible. It is the roomiest mid sized sedan I've ever driven. The performance is adequate. I had a 2011 Hyundai Sonata 2.0T before this. I went from 274 HP to 170, but I don't miss it as much as I thought I would. It has enough power to get you going - by no means is it a Toyota Yaris though. Gas mileage is pretty good too, if driven correctly. I have a heavy foot, I drive 40 miles a day, and I can still get 2 weeks on a full tank. I have yet to do any maintenance on the car since I hit 2K miles this morning. I hear maintenance costs are more expensive than most, but they also recommend an oil change every 10k miles. That's plenty of time to save some cash for an oil change. *Update: about to hit 5k miles. I thought I had an issue with the power steering or wheel locking itself while turning into a curve. I took the car to the dealer and they couldn't find anything wrong. I noticed it only happens when taking curves too aggressively (55-60mph). I brought it up to the dealership again and it seems other people have had the same issue. The issue is that the magnetic power steering tends to correct itself if it thinks you're losing control. That just means I need to drive slower! Also, I had an issue where the reverse camera didn't activate. I opened and closed the trunk and it worked. No idea why that happened.